Estimated values
1994 Cadillac Eldorado 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$944
|$1,625
|$1,999
|Clean
|$840
|$1,451
|$1,785
|Average
|$634
|$1,104
|$1,358
|Rough
|$427
|$756
|$931
Estimated values
1994 Cadillac Eldorado Touring 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,237
|$2,012
|$2,438
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,797
|$2,177
|Average
|$831
|$1,366
|$1,656
|Rough
|$560
|$936
|$1,135