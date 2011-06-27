  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Ascent
  4. 2019 Subaru Ascent
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Subaru Ascent Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Ascent Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,173$29,419$32,164
Clean$26,691$28,894$31,585
Average$25,727$27,842$30,427
Rough$24,763$26,790$29,269
Sell my 2019 Subaru Ascent with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Ascent near you
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Ascent Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,173$29,419$32,164
Clean$26,691$28,894$31,585
Average$25,727$27,842$30,427
Rough$24,763$26,790$29,269
Sell my 2019 Subaru Ascent with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Ascent near you
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Ascent Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,830$35,545$38,861
Clean$32,248$34,909$38,161
Average$31,083$33,639$36,762
Rough$29,919$32,368$35,364
Sell my 2019 Subaru Ascent with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Ascent near you
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Ascent Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,283$31,704$34,662
Clean$28,764$31,137$34,039
Average$27,725$30,004$32,791
Rough$26,687$28,870$31,543
Sell my 2019 Subaru Ascent with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Ascent near you
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Ascent Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Technology Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,128$33,701$36,846
Clean$30,576$33,099$36,182
Average$29,472$31,894$34,856
Rough$28,367$30,689$33,530
Sell my 2019 Subaru Ascent with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Ascent near you
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Ascent Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,283$31,704$34,662
Clean$28,764$31,137$34,039
Average$27,725$30,004$32,791
Rough$26,687$28,870$31,543
Sell my 2019 Subaru Ascent with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Ascent near you
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Ascent Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,241$28,411$31,061
Clean$25,776$27,903$30,502
Average$24,845$26,887$29,384
Rough$23,914$25,871$28,266
Sell my 2019 Subaru Ascent with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Ascent near you
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Ascent Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Sporty Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,833$31,217$34,129
Clean$28,321$30,659$33,515
Average$27,298$29,543$32,286
Rough$26,276$28,427$31,058
Sell my 2019 Subaru Ascent with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Ascent near you
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Ascent Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Sporty Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,944$31,337$34,261
Clean$28,430$30,776$33,644
Average$27,404$29,656$32,411
Rough$26,377$28,536$31,177
Sell my 2019 Subaru Ascent with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Ascent near you
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Ascent 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,862$26,918$29,429
Clean$24,421$26,437$28,900
Average$23,539$25,475$27,840
Rough$22,657$24,512$26,781
Sell my 2019 Subaru Ascent with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Ascent near you
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Ascent Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Technology Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,128$33,701$36,846
Clean$30,576$33,099$36,182
Average$29,472$31,894$34,856
Rough$28,367$30,689$33,530
Sell my 2019 Subaru Ascent with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Ascent near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Subaru Ascent on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Subaru Ascent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,909 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Ascent is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Subaru Ascent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,909 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Subaru Ascent, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Subaru Ascent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,909 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Subaru Ascent. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Subaru Ascent and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Subaru Ascent ranges from $29,919 to $38,861, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Subaru Ascent is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.