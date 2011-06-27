Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,587
|$16,289
|$18,439
|Clean
|$14,319
|$15,995
|$18,090
|Average
|$13,785
|$15,407
|$17,393
|Rough
|$13,250
|$14,820
|$16,695
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,655
|$17,482
|$19,789
|Clean
|$15,368
|$17,166
|$19,414
|Average
|$14,794
|$16,536
|$18,666
|Rough
|$14,220
|$15,905
|$17,917
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,075
|$19,068
|$21,584
|Clean
|$16,762
|$18,724
|$21,176
|Average
|$16,135
|$18,036
|$20,359
|Rough
|$15,509
|$17,348
|$19,543
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,033
|$16,788
|$19,003
|Clean
|$14,758
|$16,485
|$18,644
|Average
|$14,206
|$15,879
|$17,925
|Rough
|$13,655
|$15,274
|$17,206
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,788
|$17,631
|$19,958
|Clean
|$15,499
|$17,313
|$19,580
|Average
|$14,920
|$16,676
|$18,825
|Rough
|$14,341
|$16,040
|$18,070
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,532
|$13,638
|$16,271
|Clean
|$11,321
|$13,392
|$15,963
|Average
|$10,898
|$12,900
|$15,347
|Rough
|$10,475
|$12,408
|$14,732
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,329
|$19,351
|$21,906
|Clean
|$17,011
|$19,002
|$21,491
|Average
|$16,376
|$18,304
|$20,663
|Rough
|$15,741
|$17,606
|$19,834
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,417
|$13,611
|$16,351
|Clean
|$11,208
|$13,366
|$16,042
|Average
|$10,790
|$12,874
|$15,423
|Rough
|$10,371
|$12,383
|$14,805
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,185
|$13,328
|$16,004
|Clean
|$10,979
|$13,087
|$15,702
|Average
|$10,569
|$12,606
|$15,096
|Rough
|$10,159
|$12,125
|$14,491
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,587
|$16,289
|$18,439
|Clean
|$14,319
|$15,995
|$18,090
|Average
|$13,785
|$15,407
|$17,393
|Rough
|$13,250
|$14,820
|$16,695
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,033
|$16,788
|$19,003
|Clean
|$14,758
|$16,485
|$18,644
|Average
|$14,206
|$15,879
|$17,925
|Rough
|$13,655
|$15,274
|$17,206
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,329
|$19,351
|$21,906
|Clean
|$17,011
|$19,002
|$21,491
|Average
|$16,376
|$18,304
|$20,663
|Rough
|$15,741
|$17,606
|$19,834