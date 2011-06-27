  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,587$16,289$18,439
Clean$14,319$15,995$18,090
Average$13,785$15,407$17,393
Rough$13,250$14,820$16,695
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,655$17,482$19,789
Clean$15,368$17,166$19,414
Average$14,794$16,536$18,666
Rough$14,220$15,905$17,917
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,075$19,068$21,584
Clean$16,762$18,724$21,176
Average$16,135$18,036$20,359
Rough$15,509$17,348$19,543
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,033$16,788$19,003
Clean$14,758$16,485$18,644
Average$14,206$15,879$17,925
Rough$13,655$15,274$17,206
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,788$17,631$19,958
Clean$15,499$17,313$19,580
Average$14,920$16,676$18,825
Rough$14,341$16,040$18,070
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,532$13,638$16,271
Clean$11,321$13,392$15,963
Average$10,898$12,900$15,347
Rough$10,475$12,408$14,732
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,329$19,351$21,906
Clean$17,011$19,002$21,491
Average$16,376$18,304$20,663
Rough$15,741$17,606$19,834
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,417$13,611$16,351
Clean$11,208$13,366$16,042
Average$10,790$12,874$15,423
Rough$10,371$12,383$14,805
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,185$13,328$16,004
Clean$10,979$13,087$15,702
Average$10,569$12,606$15,096
Rough$10,159$12,125$14,491
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,033$16,788$19,003
Clean$14,758$16,485$18,644
Average$14,206$15,879$17,925
Rough$13,655$15,274$17,206
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,329$19,351$21,906
Clean$17,011$19,002$21,491
Average$16,376$18,304$20,663
Rough$15,741$17,606$19,834
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,366 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,366 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,366 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $10,371 to $16,351, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.