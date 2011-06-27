Estimated values
2008 Buick Enclave CXL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,059
|$5,092
|$5,653
|Clean
|$3,770
|$4,732
|$5,253
|Average
|$3,193
|$4,012
|$4,454
|Rough
|$2,615
|$3,291
|$3,654
Estimated values
2008 Buick Enclave CX 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,447
|$4,347
|$4,836
|Clean
|$3,201
|$4,039
|$4,494
|Average
|$2,711
|$3,425
|$3,810
|Rough
|$2,221
|$2,810
|$3,126
Estimated values
2008 Buick Enclave CXL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,884
|$4,929
|$5,496
|Clean
|$3,608
|$4,580
|$5,108
|Average
|$3,055
|$3,883
|$4,330
|Rough
|$2,503
|$3,186
|$3,553
Estimated values
2008 Buick Enclave CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,758
|$4,823
|$5,401
|Clean
|$3,491
|$4,482
|$5,019
|Average
|$2,956
|$3,800
|$4,256
|Rough
|$2,422
|$3,118
|$3,492