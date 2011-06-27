  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB(5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,620$25,299$26,018
Clean$23,828$24,482$25,162
Average$22,243$22,846$23,450
Rough$20,659$21,211$21,738
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,279$26,766$28,294
Clean$24,466$25,901$27,364
Average$22,839$24,170$25,502
Rough$21,212$22,440$23,640
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,268$40,665$42,125
Clean$38,004$39,350$40,739
Average$35,477$36,722$37,968
Rough$32,950$34,093$35,196
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,438$27,846$29,300
Clean$25,587$26,946$28,336
Average$23,885$25,146$26,408
Rough$22,184$23,346$24,480
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,987$29,448$30,956
Clean$27,087$28,496$29,938
Average$25,285$26,593$27,901
Rough$23,484$24,689$25,864
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,259$35,762$37,323
Clean$33,156$34,607$36,095
Average$30,952$32,295$33,639
Rough$28,747$29,983$31,184
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,496$29,436$31,423
Clean$26,612$28,485$30,390
Average$24,842$26,582$28,322
Rough$23,072$24,679$26,255
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,166$31,652$33,189
Clean$29,195$30,629$32,097
Average$27,254$28,583$29,913
Rough$25,312$26,537$27,730
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,979$27,411$28,886
Clean$25,143$26,525$27,936
Average$23,471$24,753$26,035
Rough$21,799$22,981$24,135
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,843$25,532$27,262
Clean$23,076$24,707$26,365
Average$21,541$23,056$24,572
Rough$20,007$21,406$22,778
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,389$40,830$42,334
Clean$38,121$39,511$40,942
Average$35,586$36,871$38,156
Rough$33,051$34,232$35,371
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,133$33,781$35,485
Clean$31,099$32,690$34,318
Average$29,031$30,506$31,983
Rough$26,963$28,322$29,648
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,628$36,897$38,223
Clean$34,482$35,705$36,966
Average$32,189$33,320$34,451
Rough$29,896$30,935$31,936
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,313$34,824$36,390
Clean$32,241$33,699$35,193
Average$30,097$31,448$32,799
Rough$27,953$29,197$30,404
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,953$35,938$36,977
Clean$33,828$34,776$35,760
Average$31,579$32,453$33,327
Rough$29,329$30,130$30,895
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,175$29,667$31,206
Clean$27,269$28,708$30,179
Average$25,455$26,790$28,126
Rough$23,642$24,872$26,073
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,377$31,844$33,360
Clean$29,400$30,815$32,263
Average$27,445$28,756$30,068
Rough$25,490$26,698$27,873
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,626$27,114$28,645
Clean$24,802$26,238$27,702
Average$23,153$24,485$25,818
Rough$21,503$22,732$23,933
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,348$25,827$27,347
Clean$23,564$24,992$26,447
Average$21,997$23,323$24,648
Rough$20,430$21,653$22,848
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,290$27,071$28,895
Clean$24,476$26,196$27,945
Average$22,848$24,446$26,044
Rough$21,221$22,696$24,142
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,955$31,547$33,189
Clean$28,991$30,527$32,097
Average$27,064$28,488$29,913
Rough$25,136$26,449$27,730
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,261$25,741$27,262
Clean$23,481$24,909$26,365
Average$21,919$23,245$24,572
Rough$20,358$21,582$22,778
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,712$24,104$25,535
Clean$21,981$23,325$24,695
Average$20,519$21,767$23,015
Rough$19,058$20,209$21,335
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,891$27,378$28,911
Clean$25,057$26,493$27,959
Average$23,391$24,724$26,057
Rough$21,725$22,954$24,155
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,689$38,325$40,020
Clean$35,509$37,086$38,704
Average$33,148$34,609$36,071
Rough$30,786$32,132$33,438
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,364$28,836$30,355
Clean$26,484$27,904$29,356
Average$24,723$26,040$27,359
Rough$22,962$24,176$25,362
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,876$19,337$19,829
Clean$18,269$18,712$19,177
Average$17,054$17,462$17,872
Rough$15,839$16,213$16,567
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,451$24,184$25,957
Clean$21,729$23,402$25,103
Average$20,284$21,839$23,395
Rough$18,839$20,276$21,688
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,352$26,976$28,645
Clean$24,536$26,104$27,702
Average$22,904$24,360$25,818
Rough$21,273$22,617$23,933
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,846$29,378$30,956
Clean$26,950$28,428$29,938
Average$25,158$26,529$27,901
Rough$23,366$24,630$25,864
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,274$28,534$29,837
Clean$26,397$27,611$28,856
Average$24,641$25,767$26,893
Rough$22,886$23,923$24,929
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,510$25,991$27,515
Clean$23,722$25,151$26,610
Average$22,144$23,471$24,800
Rough$20,567$21,791$22,989
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,700$36,698$37,753
Clean$34,551$35,512$36,511
Average$32,254$33,140$34,027
Rough$29,956$30,768$31,543
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,398$36,873$38,406
Clean$34,259$35,682$37,143
Average$31,981$33,298$34,616
Rough$29,703$30,915$32,089
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,356$28,297$30,286
Clean$25,508$27,383$29,290
Average$23,811$25,554$27,297
Rough$22,115$23,724$25,304
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,335$26,606$27,921
Clean$24,520$25,747$27,002
Average$22,890$24,027$25,165
Rough$21,259$22,307$23,328
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,159$28,674$30,236
Clean$26,285$27,747$29,241
Average$24,537$25,894$27,252
Rough$22,789$24,040$25,262
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,026$34,650$36,329
Clean$31,963$33,530$35,134
Average$29,838$31,291$32,743
Rough$27,712$29,051$30,353
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,031$38,505$40,040
Clean$35,840$37,261$38,722
Average$33,456$34,772$36,088
Rough$31,073$32,283$33,454
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,126$38,553$40,040
Clean$35,931$37,307$38,722
Average$33,542$34,815$36,088
Rough$31,153$32,323$33,454
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,474$28,916$30,404
Clean$26,590$27,981$29,404
Average$24,822$26,112$27,404
Rough$23,054$24,243$25,403
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,259$35,762$37,323
Clean$33,156$34,607$36,095
Average$30,952$32,295$33,639
Rough$28,747$29,983$31,184
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,992$32,256$33,571
Clean$29,995$31,214$32,466
Average$28,000$29,129$30,258
Rough$26,006$27,044$28,049
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,103$23,004$23,941
Clean$21,392$22,261$23,153
Average$19,969$20,774$21,578
Rough$18,547$19,287$20,003
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,510$25,991$27,515
Clean$23,722$25,151$26,610
Average$22,144$23,471$24,800
Rough$20,567$21,791$22,989
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,389$40,830$42,334
Clean$38,121$39,511$40,942
Average$35,586$36,871$38,156
Rough$33,051$34,232$35,371
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,810$40,371$41,994
Clean$37,561$39,066$40,613
Average$35,063$36,456$37,850
Rough$32,565$33,847$35,087
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,175$29,667$31,206
Clean$27,269$28,708$30,179
Average$25,455$26,790$28,126
Rough$23,642$24,872$26,073
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,496$38,374$40,314
Clean$35,322$37,134$38,988
Average$32,973$34,653$36,335
Rough$30,624$32,173$33,683
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,395$33,914$35,485
Clean$31,353$32,818$34,318
Average$29,268$30,625$31,983
Rough$27,183$28,433$29,648
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,729 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,402 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,729 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,402 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,729 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,402 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Toyota Tundra ranges from $18,839 to $25,957, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.