Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB(5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,620
|$25,299
|$26,018
|Clean
|$23,828
|$24,482
|$25,162
|Average
|$22,243
|$22,846
|$23,450
|Rough
|$20,659
|$21,211
|$21,738
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,279
|$26,766
|$28,294
|Clean
|$24,466
|$25,901
|$27,364
|Average
|$22,839
|$24,170
|$25,502
|Rough
|$21,212
|$22,440
|$23,640
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,268
|$40,665
|$42,125
|Clean
|$38,004
|$39,350
|$40,739
|Average
|$35,477
|$36,722
|$37,968
|Rough
|$32,950
|$34,093
|$35,196
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,438
|$27,846
|$29,300
|Clean
|$25,587
|$26,946
|$28,336
|Average
|$23,885
|$25,146
|$26,408
|Rough
|$22,184
|$23,346
|$24,480
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,987
|$29,448
|$30,956
|Clean
|$27,087
|$28,496
|$29,938
|Average
|$25,285
|$26,593
|$27,901
|Rough
|$23,484
|$24,689
|$25,864
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,259
|$35,762
|$37,323
|Clean
|$33,156
|$34,607
|$36,095
|Average
|$30,952
|$32,295
|$33,639
|Rough
|$28,747
|$29,983
|$31,184
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,496
|$29,436
|$31,423
|Clean
|$26,612
|$28,485
|$30,390
|Average
|$24,842
|$26,582
|$28,322
|Rough
|$23,072
|$24,679
|$26,255
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,166
|$31,652
|$33,189
|Clean
|$29,195
|$30,629
|$32,097
|Average
|$27,254
|$28,583
|$29,913
|Rough
|$25,312
|$26,537
|$27,730
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,979
|$27,411
|$28,886
|Clean
|$25,143
|$26,525
|$27,936
|Average
|$23,471
|$24,753
|$26,035
|Rough
|$21,799
|$22,981
|$24,135
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,843
|$25,532
|$27,262
|Clean
|$23,076
|$24,707
|$26,365
|Average
|$21,541
|$23,056
|$24,572
|Rough
|$20,007
|$21,406
|$22,778
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,389
|$40,830
|$42,334
|Clean
|$38,121
|$39,511
|$40,942
|Average
|$35,586
|$36,871
|$38,156
|Rough
|$33,051
|$34,232
|$35,371
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,133
|$33,781
|$35,485
|Clean
|$31,099
|$32,690
|$34,318
|Average
|$29,031
|$30,506
|$31,983
|Rough
|$26,963
|$28,322
|$29,648
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,628
|$36,897
|$38,223
|Clean
|$34,482
|$35,705
|$36,966
|Average
|$32,189
|$33,320
|$34,451
|Rough
|$29,896
|$30,935
|$31,936
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,313
|$34,824
|$36,390
|Clean
|$32,241
|$33,699
|$35,193
|Average
|$30,097
|$31,448
|$32,799
|Rough
|$27,953
|$29,197
|$30,404
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,953
|$35,938
|$36,977
|Clean
|$33,828
|$34,776
|$35,760
|Average
|$31,579
|$32,453
|$33,327
|Rough
|$29,329
|$30,130
|$30,895
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,175
|$29,667
|$31,206
|Clean
|$27,269
|$28,708
|$30,179
|Average
|$25,455
|$26,790
|$28,126
|Rough
|$23,642
|$24,872
|$26,073
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,377
|$31,844
|$33,360
|Clean
|$29,400
|$30,815
|$32,263
|Average
|$27,445
|$28,756
|$30,068
|Rough
|$25,490
|$26,698
|$27,873
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,626
|$27,114
|$28,645
|Clean
|$24,802
|$26,238
|$27,702
|Average
|$23,153
|$24,485
|$25,818
|Rough
|$21,503
|$22,732
|$23,933
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,348
|$25,827
|$27,347
|Clean
|$23,564
|$24,992
|$26,447
|Average
|$21,997
|$23,323
|$24,648
|Rough
|$20,430
|$21,653
|$22,848
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,290
|$27,071
|$28,895
|Clean
|$24,476
|$26,196
|$27,945
|Average
|$22,848
|$24,446
|$26,044
|Rough
|$21,221
|$22,696
|$24,142
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,955
|$31,547
|$33,189
|Clean
|$28,991
|$30,527
|$32,097
|Average
|$27,064
|$28,488
|$29,913
|Rough
|$25,136
|$26,449
|$27,730
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,261
|$25,741
|$27,262
|Clean
|$23,481
|$24,909
|$26,365
|Average
|$21,919
|$23,245
|$24,572
|Rough
|$20,358
|$21,582
|$22,778
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,712
|$24,104
|$25,535
|Clean
|$21,981
|$23,325
|$24,695
|Average
|$20,519
|$21,767
|$23,015
|Rough
|$19,058
|$20,209
|$21,335
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,891
|$27,378
|$28,911
|Clean
|$25,057
|$26,493
|$27,959
|Average
|$23,391
|$24,724
|$26,057
|Rough
|$21,725
|$22,954
|$24,155
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,689
|$38,325
|$40,020
|Clean
|$35,509
|$37,086
|$38,704
|Average
|$33,148
|$34,609
|$36,071
|Rough
|$30,786
|$32,132
|$33,438
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,364
|$28,836
|$30,355
|Clean
|$26,484
|$27,904
|$29,356
|Average
|$24,723
|$26,040
|$27,359
|Rough
|$22,962
|$24,176
|$25,362
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,876
|$19,337
|$19,829
|Clean
|$18,269
|$18,712
|$19,177
|Average
|$17,054
|$17,462
|$17,872
|Rough
|$15,839
|$16,213
|$16,567
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,451
|$24,184
|$25,957
|Clean
|$21,729
|$23,402
|$25,103
|Average
|$20,284
|$21,839
|$23,395
|Rough
|$18,839
|$20,276
|$21,688
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,352
|$26,976
|$28,645
|Clean
|$24,536
|$26,104
|$27,702
|Average
|$22,904
|$24,360
|$25,818
|Rough
|$21,273
|$22,617
|$23,933
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,846
|$29,378
|$30,956
|Clean
|$26,950
|$28,428
|$29,938
|Average
|$25,158
|$26,529
|$27,901
|Rough
|$23,366
|$24,630
|$25,864
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,274
|$28,534
|$29,837
|Clean
|$26,397
|$27,611
|$28,856
|Average
|$24,641
|$25,767
|$26,893
|Rough
|$22,886
|$23,923
|$24,929
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,510
|$25,991
|$27,515
|Clean
|$23,722
|$25,151
|$26,610
|Average
|$22,144
|$23,471
|$24,800
|Rough
|$20,567
|$21,791
|$22,989
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,700
|$36,698
|$37,753
|Clean
|$34,551
|$35,512
|$36,511
|Average
|$32,254
|$33,140
|$34,027
|Rough
|$29,956
|$30,768
|$31,543
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,398
|$36,873
|$38,406
|Clean
|$34,259
|$35,682
|$37,143
|Average
|$31,981
|$33,298
|$34,616
|Rough
|$29,703
|$30,915
|$32,089
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,356
|$28,297
|$30,286
|Clean
|$25,508
|$27,383
|$29,290
|Average
|$23,811
|$25,554
|$27,297
|Rough
|$22,115
|$23,724
|$25,304
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,335
|$26,606
|$27,921
|Clean
|$24,520
|$25,747
|$27,002
|Average
|$22,890
|$24,027
|$25,165
|Rough
|$21,259
|$22,307
|$23,328
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,159
|$28,674
|$30,236
|Clean
|$26,285
|$27,747
|$29,241
|Average
|$24,537
|$25,894
|$27,252
|Rough
|$22,789
|$24,040
|$25,262
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,026
|$34,650
|$36,329
|Clean
|$31,963
|$33,530
|$35,134
|Average
|$29,838
|$31,291
|$32,743
|Rough
|$27,712
|$29,051
|$30,353
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,031
|$38,505
|$40,040
|Clean
|$35,840
|$37,261
|$38,722
|Average
|$33,456
|$34,772
|$36,088
|Rough
|$31,073
|$32,283
|$33,454
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,126
|$38,553
|$40,040
|Clean
|$35,931
|$37,307
|$38,722
|Average
|$33,542
|$34,815
|$36,088
|Rough
|$31,153
|$32,323
|$33,454
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,474
|$28,916
|$30,404
|Clean
|$26,590
|$27,981
|$29,404
|Average
|$24,822
|$26,112
|$27,404
|Rough
|$23,054
|$24,243
|$25,403
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,259
|$35,762
|$37,323
|Clean
|$33,156
|$34,607
|$36,095
|Average
|$30,952
|$32,295
|$33,639
|Rough
|$28,747
|$29,983
|$31,184
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,992
|$32,256
|$33,571
|Clean
|$29,995
|$31,214
|$32,466
|Average
|$28,000
|$29,129
|$30,258
|Rough
|$26,006
|$27,044
|$28,049
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,103
|$23,004
|$23,941
|Clean
|$21,392
|$22,261
|$23,153
|Average
|$19,969
|$20,774
|$21,578
|Rough
|$18,547
|$19,287
|$20,003
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,510
|$25,991
|$27,515
|Clean
|$23,722
|$25,151
|$26,610
|Average
|$22,144
|$23,471
|$24,800
|Rough
|$20,567
|$21,791
|$22,989
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,389
|$40,830
|$42,334
|Clean
|$38,121
|$39,511
|$40,942
|Average
|$35,586
|$36,871
|$38,156
|Rough
|$33,051
|$34,232
|$35,371
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,810
|$40,371
|$41,994
|Clean
|$37,561
|$39,066
|$40,613
|Average
|$35,063
|$36,456
|$37,850
|Rough
|$32,565
|$33,847
|$35,087
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,175
|$29,667
|$31,206
|Clean
|$27,269
|$28,708
|$30,179
|Average
|$25,455
|$26,790
|$28,126
|Rough
|$23,642
|$24,872
|$26,073
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,496
|$38,374
|$40,314
|Clean
|$35,322
|$37,134
|$38,988
|Average
|$32,973
|$34,653
|$36,335
|Rough
|$30,624
|$32,173
|$33,683
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,395
|$33,914
|$35,485
|Clean
|$31,353
|$32,818
|$34,318
|Average
|$29,268
|$30,625
|$31,983
|Rough
|$27,183
|$28,433
|$29,648