  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2001 Honda Civic
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Honda Civic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,082$1,639$1,939
Clean$956$1,453$1,721
Average$706$1,081$1,284
Rough$456$709$847
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,367$2,247$2,718
Clean$1,209$1,992$2,412
Average$893$1,482$1,800
Rough$576$973$1,188
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,657$3,279$4,147
Clean$1,465$2,907$3,680
Average$1,082$2,163$2,746
Rough$699$1,419$1,813
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,233$1,943$2,325
Clean$1,091$1,723$2,063
Average$805$1,282$1,540
Rough$520$841$1,016
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,405$2,574$3,199
Clean$1,242$2,282$2,839
Average$917$1,698$2,118
Rough$592$1,114$1,398
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,150$1,891$2,288
Clean$1,017$1,677$2,030
Average$751$1,248$1,515
Rough$485$819$1,000
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$934$1,720$2,142
Clean$826$1,525$1,901
Average$610$1,135$1,419
Rough$394$745$936
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,299$2,069$2,482
Clean$1,149$1,834$2,202
Average$848$1,365$1,643
Rough$548$896$1,085
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,167$1,909$2,308
Clean$1,032$1,693$2,049
Average$762$1,259$1,529
Rough$492$826$1,009
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,215$1,844$2,182
Clean$1,075$1,635$1,936
Average$794$1,217$1,445
Rough$512$798$954
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,533$2,570$3,125
Clean$1,356$2,278$2,773
Average$1,001$1,695$2,069
Rough$646$1,112$1,366
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,093$1,793$2,168
Clean$966$1,590$1,924
Average$714$1,183$1,436
Rough$461$776$948
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,575$2,112$2,401
Clean$1,393$1,872$2,130
Average$1,028$1,393$1,590
Rough$664$914$1,049
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,238$2,014$2,431
Clean$1,095$1,785$2,157
Average$808$1,329$1,610
Rough$522$872$1,062
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,218$1,923$2,300
Clean$1,077$1,705$2,041
Average$795$1,269$1,523
Rough$514$832$1,005
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,260$2,133$2,600
Clean$1,114$1,891$2,307
Average$823$1,407$1,722
Rough$531$923$1,136
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$958$1,407$1,649
Clean$847$1,247$1,463
Average$625$928$1,092
Rough$404$609$721
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,423$2,399$2,923
Clean$1,258$2,127$2,594
Average$929$1,583$1,936
Rough$600$1,038$1,277
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,402$2,150$2,553
Clean$1,240$1,907$2,266
Average$916$1,419$1,691
Rough$591$931$1,116
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,565$2,497$2,997
Clean$1,384$2,213$2,659
Average$1,022$1,647$1,985
Rough$660$1,081$1,310
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,288$1,979$2,351
Clean$1,139$1,755$2,086
Average$841$1,306$1,557
Rough$543$857$1,028
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,472$2,385$2,875
Clean$1,302$2,115$2,551
Average$961$1,573$1,904
Rough$621$1,032$1,256
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,388$2,229$2,681
Clean$1,228$1,976$2,379
Average$906$1,471$1,775
Rough$585$965$1,172
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,204$1,901$2,275
Clean$1,065$1,685$2,019
Average$786$1,254$1,507
Rough$508$823$995
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,417$2,279$2,741
Clean$1,254$2,020$2,433
Average$926$1,503$1,815
Rough$598$986$1,198
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,158$1,837$2,203
Clean$1,024$1,629$1,955
Average$756$1,212$1,459
Rough$488$795$963
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,289$2,080$2,505
Clean$1,140$1,844$2,223
Average$842$1,372$1,659
Rough$544$900$1,095
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,397$2,312$2,803
Clean$1,235$2,050$2,488
Average$912$1,525$1,856
Rough$589$1,001$1,225
Sell my 2001 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $826 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,525 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $826 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,525 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $826 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,525 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Honda Civic ranges from $394 to $2,142, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.