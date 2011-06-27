Estimated values
2001 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,639
|$1,939
|Clean
|$956
|$1,453
|$1,721
|Average
|$706
|$1,081
|$1,284
|Rough
|$456
|$709
|$847
2001 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,247
|$2,718
|Clean
|$1,209
|$1,992
|$2,412
|Average
|$893
|$1,482
|$1,800
|Rough
|$576
|$973
|$1,188
2001 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,657
|$3,279
|$4,147
|Clean
|$1,465
|$2,907
|$3,680
|Average
|$1,082
|$2,163
|$2,746
|Rough
|$699
|$1,419
|$1,813
2001 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,233
|$1,943
|$2,325
|Clean
|$1,091
|$1,723
|$2,063
|Average
|$805
|$1,282
|$1,540
|Rough
|$520
|$841
|$1,016
2001 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,574
|$3,199
|Clean
|$1,242
|$2,282
|$2,839
|Average
|$917
|$1,698
|$2,118
|Rough
|$592
|$1,114
|$1,398
2001 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,150
|$1,891
|$2,288
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,677
|$2,030
|Average
|$751
|$1,248
|$1,515
|Rough
|$485
|$819
|$1,000
2001 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$934
|$1,720
|$2,142
|Clean
|$826
|$1,525
|$1,901
|Average
|$610
|$1,135
|$1,419
|Rough
|$394
|$745
|$936
2001 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,299
|$2,069
|$2,482
|Clean
|$1,149
|$1,834
|$2,202
|Average
|$848
|$1,365
|$1,643
|Rough
|$548
|$896
|$1,085
2001 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,167
|$1,909
|$2,308
|Clean
|$1,032
|$1,693
|$2,049
|Average
|$762
|$1,259
|$1,529
|Rough
|$492
|$826
|$1,009
2001 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,215
|$1,844
|$2,182
|Clean
|$1,075
|$1,635
|$1,936
|Average
|$794
|$1,217
|$1,445
|Rough
|$512
|$798
|$954
2001 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$2,570
|$3,125
|Clean
|$1,356
|$2,278
|$2,773
|Average
|$1,001
|$1,695
|$2,069
|Rough
|$646
|$1,112
|$1,366
2001 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,793
|$2,168
|Clean
|$966
|$1,590
|$1,924
|Average
|$714
|$1,183
|$1,436
|Rough
|$461
|$776
|$948
2001 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$2,112
|$2,401
|Clean
|$1,393
|$1,872
|$2,130
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,393
|$1,590
|Rough
|$664
|$914
|$1,049
2001 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$2,014
|$2,431
|Clean
|$1,095
|$1,785
|$2,157
|Average
|$808
|$1,329
|$1,610
|Rough
|$522
|$872
|$1,062
2001 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,218
|$1,923
|$2,300
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,705
|$2,041
|Average
|$795
|$1,269
|$1,523
|Rough
|$514
|$832
|$1,005
2001 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$2,133
|$2,600
|Clean
|$1,114
|$1,891
|$2,307
|Average
|$823
|$1,407
|$1,722
|Rough
|$531
|$923
|$1,136
2001 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$958
|$1,407
|$1,649
|Clean
|$847
|$1,247
|$1,463
|Average
|$625
|$928
|$1,092
|Rough
|$404
|$609
|$721
2001 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,423
|$2,399
|$2,923
|Clean
|$1,258
|$2,127
|$2,594
|Average
|$929
|$1,583
|$1,936
|Rough
|$600
|$1,038
|$1,277
2001 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,402
|$2,150
|$2,553
|Clean
|$1,240
|$1,907
|$2,266
|Average
|$916
|$1,419
|$1,691
|Rough
|$591
|$931
|$1,116
2001 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,565
|$2,497
|$2,997
|Clean
|$1,384
|$2,213
|$2,659
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,647
|$1,985
|Rough
|$660
|$1,081
|$1,310
2001 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,288
|$1,979
|$2,351
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,755
|$2,086
|Average
|$841
|$1,306
|$1,557
|Rough
|$543
|$857
|$1,028
2001 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$2,385
|$2,875
|Clean
|$1,302
|$2,115
|$2,551
|Average
|$961
|$1,573
|$1,904
|Rough
|$621
|$1,032
|$1,256
2001 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,388
|$2,229
|$2,681
|Clean
|$1,228
|$1,976
|$2,379
|Average
|$906
|$1,471
|$1,775
|Rough
|$585
|$965
|$1,172
2001 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,204
|$1,901
|$2,275
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,685
|$2,019
|Average
|$786
|$1,254
|$1,507
|Rough
|$508
|$823
|$995
2001 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,417
|$2,279
|$2,741
|Clean
|$1,254
|$2,020
|$2,433
|Average
|$926
|$1,503
|$1,815
|Rough
|$598
|$986
|$1,198
2001 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,158
|$1,837
|$2,203
|Clean
|$1,024
|$1,629
|$1,955
|Average
|$756
|$1,212
|$1,459
|Rough
|$488
|$795
|$963
2001 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,289
|$2,080
|$2,505
|Clean
|$1,140
|$1,844
|$2,223
|Average
|$842
|$1,372
|$1,659
|Rough
|$544
|$900
|$1,095
2001 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,397
|$2,312
|$2,803
|Clean
|$1,235
|$2,050
|$2,488
|Average
|$912
|$1,525
|$1,856
|Rough
|$589
|$1,001
|$1,225