Estimated values
1990 Geo Prizm GSi 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$1,666
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,182
|$1,472
|$1,628
|Average
|$865
|$1,085
|$1,204
|Rough
|$548
|$698
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Geo Prizm GSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,323
|$1,660
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,166
|$1,467
|$1,628
|Average
|$854
|$1,081
|$1,204
|Rough
|$541
|$695
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Geo Prizm 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,201
|$1,616
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,059
|$1,429
|$1,628
|Average
|$775
|$1,053
|$1,204
|Rough
|$491
|$677
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Geo Prizm 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,181
|$1,610
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,423
|$1,628
|Average
|$762
|$1,049
|$1,204
|Rough
|$483
|$675
|$779