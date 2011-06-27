  1. Home
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,196$19,535$22,562
Clean$15,556$18,756$21,638
Average$14,275$17,198$19,791
Rough$12,994$15,639$17,944
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,193$20,610$22,816
Clean$17,473$19,788$21,882
Average$16,034$18,143$20,014
Rough$14,595$16,499$18,146
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,547$33,228$38,375
Clean$26,458$31,902$36,804
Average$24,279$29,251$33,662
Rough$22,100$26,600$30,520
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,358$30,587$35,325
Clean$24,355$29,367$33,879
Average$22,349$26,927$30,986
Rough$20,344$24,486$28,094
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,662$21,965$24,966
Clean$17,924$21,089$23,944
Average$16,448$19,336$21,900
Rough$14,971$17,584$19,856
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,175$21,923$25,319
Clean$17,456$21,049$24,282
Average$16,018$19,299$22,209
Rough$14,581$17,550$20,137
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,743$24,311$26,662
Clean$20,883$23,342$25,571
Average$19,163$21,402$23,388
Rough$17,444$19,462$21,205
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,355$27,595$30,554
Clean$23,392$26,494$29,303
Average$21,466$24,293$26,802
Rough$19,539$22,091$24,300
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,062$28,484$31,606
Clean$24,071$27,347$30,312
Average$22,088$25,075$27,725
Rough$20,106$22,802$25,137
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,646$22,894$24,956
Clean$19,829$21,981$23,935
Average$18,196$20,154$21,891
Rough$16,563$18,327$19,848
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,442$31,336$34,887
Clean$26,357$30,086$33,459
Average$24,186$27,586$30,602
Rough$22,015$25,086$27,746
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,313$30,353$34,031
Clean$25,272$29,142$32,638
Average$23,191$26,720$29,851
Rough$21,110$24,298$27,065
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,848$26,352$30,434
Clean$20,984$25,301$29,188
Average$19,256$23,199$26,697
Rough$17,527$21,096$24,205
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,704$34,482$38,828
Clean$28,530$33,106$37,239
Average$26,180$30,355$34,060
Rough$23,831$27,604$30,881
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,123$25,737$29,025
Clean$21,248$24,711$27,836
Average$19,498$22,657$25,460
Rough$17,749$20,604$23,084
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,977$21,684$25,043
Clean$17,266$20,819$24,018
Average$15,844$19,089$21,967
Rough$14,422$17,359$19,917
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,821$25,373$28,604
Clean$20,958$24,361$27,433
Average$19,232$22,336$25,091
Rough$17,506$20,312$22,749
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,411$19,795$22,861
Clean$15,762$19,005$21,925
Average$14,464$17,426$20,054
Rough$13,166$15,847$18,182
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,473$22,822$25,865
Clean$18,703$21,912$24,806
Average$17,163$20,091$22,689
Rough$15,622$18,270$20,571
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,861$29,988$34,633
Clean$23,878$28,792$33,215
Average$21,912$26,399$30,380
Rough$19,945$24,007$27,544
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,845$26,350$30,432
Clean$20,981$25,299$29,186
Average$19,254$23,196$26,694
Rough$17,526$21,094$24,203
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,897$20,382$23,538
Clean$16,229$19,569$22,575
Average$14,892$17,942$20,648
Rough$13,556$16,316$18,720
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,617$11,984$12,341
Clean$11,157$11,506$11,836
Average$10,238$10,549$10,826
Rough$9,319$9,593$9,815
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,366$22,153$25,585
Clean$17,640$21,270$24,538
Average$16,187$19,502$22,443
Rough$14,735$17,735$20,349
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,465$24,685$28,509
Clean$19,656$23,700$27,342
Average$18,037$21,731$25,008
Rough$16,418$19,761$22,674
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,421$21,014$24,269
Clean$16,732$20,176$23,275
Average$15,354$18,499$21,288
Rough$13,976$16,823$19,301
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,867$36,742$41,181
Clean$30,607$35,276$39,495
Average$28,086$32,345$36,123
Rough$25,566$29,414$32,752
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,512$22,897$25,972
Clean$18,740$21,984$24,909
Average$17,197$20,157$22,782
Rough$15,653$18,330$20,656
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,296$27,521$30,466
Clean$23,335$26,423$29,219
Average$21,413$24,228$26,725
Rough$19,492$22,032$24,230
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,613$24,366$26,879
Clean$20,759$23,394$25,779
Average$19,049$21,450$23,578
Rough$17,340$19,506$21,378
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,301$34,138$39,426
Clean$27,182$32,776$37,812
Average$24,943$30,053$34,584
Rough$22,705$27,329$31,356
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,828$28,743$33,194
Clean$22,886$27,596$31,835
Average$21,001$25,303$29,118
Rough$19,117$23,010$26,400
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,634$16,721$17,733
Clean$15,016$16,054$17,007
Average$13,779$14,720$15,555
Rough$12,543$13,386$14,103
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,314$35,373$39,970
Clean$29,115$33,962$38,334
Average$26,717$31,139$35,061
Rough$24,319$28,317$31,789
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,134$39,967$46,158
Clean$31,824$38,373$44,268
Average$29,203$35,184$40,489
Rough$26,582$31,995$36,710
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,873$33,222$37,182
Clean$27,731$31,896$35,660
Average$25,447$29,246$32,616
Rough$23,164$26,595$29,571
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,678$30,744$34,445
Clean$25,623$29,518$33,035
Average$23,513$27,065$30,215
Rough$21,403$24,612$27,395
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,909$24,016$27,736
Clean$19,122$23,058$26,600
Average$17,547$21,142$24,329
Rough$15,972$19,225$22,059
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,911$31,254$36,095
Clean$24,887$30,008$34,618
Average$22,837$27,514$31,663
Rough$20,788$25,020$28,707
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,884$36,101$40,840
Clean$29,663$34,660$39,169
Average$27,220$31,780$35,825
Rough$24,777$28,900$32,481
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,450$22,800$25,845
Clean$18,681$21,891$24,787
Average$17,142$20,072$22,671
Rough$15,604$18,253$20,555
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,459$19,853$22,928
Clean$15,808$19,061$21,989
Average$14,506$17,477$20,112
Rough$13,205$15,893$18,235
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,906$24,548$27,855
Clean$20,079$23,569$26,715
Average$18,425$21,610$24,434
Rough$16,772$19,652$22,154
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,301$28,926$32,231
Clean$24,300$27,772$30,911
Average$22,299$25,464$28,272
Rough$20,298$23,156$25,634
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,757$24,076$27,096
Clean$19,936$23,116$25,987
Average$18,294$21,195$23,768
Rough$16,652$19,274$21,550
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,771$24,601$28,078
Clean$19,950$23,620$26,929
Average$18,307$21,657$24,630
Rough$16,664$19,694$22,331
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,811$20,278$23,420
Clean$16,146$19,469$22,461
Average$14,817$17,851$20,543
Rough$13,487$16,233$18,626
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,179$20,920$23,416
Clean$17,460$20,085$22,457
Average$16,023$18,416$20,540
Rough$14,585$16,747$18,623
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,322$34,262$37,860
Clean$29,123$32,895$36,310
Average$26,725$30,162$33,210
Rough$24,326$27,428$30,111
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,669$24,166$27,344
Clean$19,852$23,202$26,225
Average$18,217$21,274$23,986
Rough$16,582$19,346$21,747
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,505$25,939$29,958
Clean$20,655$24,904$28,731
Average$18,954$22,835$26,278
Rough$17,253$20,765$23,826
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,288$25,749$28,900
Clean$21,407$24,722$27,717
Average$19,644$22,668$25,351
Rough$17,881$20,614$22,985
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,459$21,846$24,920
Clean$17,729$20,974$23,900
Average$16,269$19,231$21,860
Rough$14,809$17,488$19,820
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,512$22,887$25,955
Clean$18,740$21,974$24,892
Average$17,197$20,148$22,767
Rough$15,653$18,322$20,642
