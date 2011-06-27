Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,196
|$19,535
|$22,562
|Clean
|$15,556
|$18,756
|$21,638
|Average
|$14,275
|$17,198
|$19,791
|Rough
|$12,994
|$15,639
|$17,944
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,193
|$20,610
|$22,816
|Clean
|$17,473
|$19,788
|$21,882
|Average
|$16,034
|$18,143
|$20,014
|Rough
|$14,595
|$16,499
|$18,146
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,547
|$33,228
|$38,375
|Clean
|$26,458
|$31,902
|$36,804
|Average
|$24,279
|$29,251
|$33,662
|Rough
|$22,100
|$26,600
|$30,520
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,358
|$30,587
|$35,325
|Clean
|$24,355
|$29,367
|$33,879
|Average
|$22,349
|$26,927
|$30,986
|Rough
|$20,344
|$24,486
|$28,094
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,662
|$21,965
|$24,966
|Clean
|$17,924
|$21,089
|$23,944
|Average
|$16,448
|$19,336
|$21,900
|Rough
|$14,971
|$17,584
|$19,856
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,175
|$21,923
|$25,319
|Clean
|$17,456
|$21,049
|$24,282
|Average
|$16,018
|$19,299
|$22,209
|Rough
|$14,581
|$17,550
|$20,137
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,743
|$24,311
|$26,662
|Clean
|$20,883
|$23,342
|$25,571
|Average
|$19,163
|$21,402
|$23,388
|Rough
|$17,444
|$19,462
|$21,205
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,355
|$27,595
|$30,554
|Clean
|$23,392
|$26,494
|$29,303
|Average
|$21,466
|$24,293
|$26,802
|Rough
|$19,539
|$22,091
|$24,300
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,062
|$28,484
|$31,606
|Clean
|$24,071
|$27,347
|$30,312
|Average
|$22,088
|$25,075
|$27,725
|Rough
|$20,106
|$22,802
|$25,137
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,646
|$22,894
|$24,956
|Clean
|$19,829
|$21,981
|$23,935
|Average
|$18,196
|$20,154
|$21,891
|Rough
|$16,563
|$18,327
|$19,848
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,442
|$31,336
|$34,887
|Clean
|$26,357
|$30,086
|$33,459
|Average
|$24,186
|$27,586
|$30,602
|Rough
|$22,015
|$25,086
|$27,746
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,313
|$30,353
|$34,031
|Clean
|$25,272
|$29,142
|$32,638
|Average
|$23,191
|$26,720
|$29,851
|Rough
|$21,110
|$24,298
|$27,065
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,848
|$26,352
|$30,434
|Clean
|$20,984
|$25,301
|$29,188
|Average
|$19,256
|$23,199
|$26,697
|Rough
|$17,527
|$21,096
|$24,205
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,704
|$34,482
|$38,828
|Clean
|$28,530
|$33,106
|$37,239
|Average
|$26,180
|$30,355
|$34,060
|Rough
|$23,831
|$27,604
|$30,881
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,123
|$25,737
|$29,025
|Clean
|$21,248
|$24,711
|$27,836
|Average
|$19,498
|$22,657
|$25,460
|Rough
|$17,749
|$20,604
|$23,084
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,977
|$21,684
|$25,043
|Clean
|$17,266
|$20,819
|$24,018
|Average
|$15,844
|$19,089
|$21,967
|Rough
|$14,422
|$17,359
|$19,917
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,821
|$25,373
|$28,604
|Clean
|$20,958
|$24,361
|$27,433
|Average
|$19,232
|$22,336
|$25,091
|Rough
|$17,506
|$20,312
|$22,749
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,411
|$19,795
|$22,861
|Clean
|$15,762
|$19,005
|$21,925
|Average
|$14,464
|$17,426
|$20,054
|Rough
|$13,166
|$15,847
|$18,182
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,473
|$22,822
|$25,865
|Clean
|$18,703
|$21,912
|$24,806
|Average
|$17,163
|$20,091
|$22,689
|Rough
|$15,622
|$18,270
|$20,571
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,861
|$29,988
|$34,633
|Clean
|$23,878
|$28,792
|$33,215
|Average
|$21,912
|$26,399
|$30,380
|Rough
|$19,945
|$24,007
|$27,544
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,845
|$26,350
|$30,432
|Clean
|$20,981
|$25,299
|$29,186
|Average
|$19,254
|$23,196
|$26,694
|Rough
|$17,526
|$21,094
|$24,203
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,897
|$20,382
|$23,538
|Clean
|$16,229
|$19,569
|$22,575
|Average
|$14,892
|$17,942
|$20,648
|Rough
|$13,556
|$16,316
|$18,720
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,617
|$11,984
|$12,341
|Clean
|$11,157
|$11,506
|$11,836
|Average
|$10,238
|$10,549
|$10,826
|Rough
|$9,319
|$9,593
|$9,815
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,366
|$22,153
|$25,585
|Clean
|$17,640
|$21,270
|$24,538
|Average
|$16,187
|$19,502
|$22,443
|Rough
|$14,735
|$17,735
|$20,349
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,465
|$24,685
|$28,509
|Clean
|$19,656
|$23,700
|$27,342
|Average
|$18,037
|$21,731
|$25,008
|Rough
|$16,418
|$19,761
|$22,674
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,421
|$21,014
|$24,269
|Clean
|$16,732
|$20,176
|$23,275
|Average
|$15,354
|$18,499
|$21,288
|Rough
|$13,976
|$16,823
|$19,301
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,867
|$36,742
|$41,181
|Clean
|$30,607
|$35,276
|$39,495
|Average
|$28,086
|$32,345
|$36,123
|Rough
|$25,566
|$29,414
|$32,752
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,512
|$22,897
|$25,972
|Clean
|$18,740
|$21,984
|$24,909
|Average
|$17,197
|$20,157
|$22,782
|Rough
|$15,653
|$18,330
|$20,656
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,296
|$27,521
|$30,466
|Clean
|$23,335
|$26,423
|$29,219
|Average
|$21,413
|$24,228
|$26,725
|Rough
|$19,492
|$22,032
|$24,230
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,613
|$24,366
|$26,879
|Clean
|$20,759
|$23,394
|$25,779
|Average
|$19,049
|$21,450
|$23,578
|Rough
|$17,340
|$19,506
|$21,378
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,301
|$34,138
|$39,426
|Clean
|$27,182
|$32,776
|$37,812
|Average
|$24,943
|$30,053
|$34,584
|Rough
|$22,705
|$27,329
|$31,356
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,828
|$28,743
|$33,194
|Clean
|$22,886
|$27,596
|$31,835
|Average
|$21,001
|$25,303
|$29,118
|Rough
|$19,117
|$23,010
|$26,400
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,634
|$16,721
|$17,733
|Clean
|$15,016
|$16,054
|$17,007
|Average
|$13,779
|$14,720
|$15,555
|Rough
|$12,543
|$13,386
|$14,103
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,314
|$35,373
|$39,970
|Clean
|$29,115
|$33,962
|$38,334
|Average
|$26,717
|$31,139
|$35,061
|Rough
|$24,319
|$28,317
|$31,789
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,134
|$39,967
|$46,158
|Clean
|$31,824
|$38,373
|$44,268
|Average
|$29,203
|$35,184
|$40,489
|Rough
|$26,582
|$31,995
|$36,710
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,873
|$33,222
|$37,182
|Clean
|$27,731
|$31,896
|$35,660
|Average
|$25,447
|$29,246
|$32,616
|Rough
|$23,164
|$26,595
|$29,571
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,678
|$30,744
|$34,445
|Clean
|$25,623
|$29,518
|$33,035
|Average
|$23,513
|$27,065
|$30,215
|Rough
|$21,403
|$24,612
|$27,395
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,909
|$24,016
|$27,736
|Clean
|$19,122
|$23,058
|$26,600
|Average
|$17,547
|$21,142
|$24,329
|Rough
|$15,972
|$19,225
|$22,059
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,911
|$31,254
|$36,095
|Clean
|$24,887
|$30,008
|$34,618
|Average
|$22,837
|$27,514
|$31,663
|Rough
|$20,788
|$25,020
|$28,707
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,884
|$36,101
|$40,840
|Clean
|$29,663
|$34,660
|$39,169
|Average
|$27,220
|$31,780
|$35,825
|Rough
|$24,777
|$28,900
|$32,481
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,450
|$22,800
|$25,845
|Clean
|$18,681
|$21,891
|$24,787
|Average
|$17,142
|$20,072
|$22,671
|Rough
|$15,604
|$18,253
|$20,555
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,459
|$19,853
|$22,928
|Clean
|$15,808
|$19,061
|$21,989
|Average
|$14,506
|$17,477
|$20,112
|Rough
|$13,205
|$15,893
|$18,235
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,906
|$24,548
|$27,855
|Clean
|$20,079
|$23,569
|$26,715
|Average
|$18,425
|$21,610
|$24,434
|Rough
|$16,772
|$19,652
|$22,154
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,301
|$28,926
|$32,231
|Clean
|$24,300
|$27,772
|$30,911
|Average
|$22,299
|$25,464
|$28,272
|Rough
|$20,298
|$23,156
|$25,634
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,757
|$24,076
|$27,096
|Clean
|$19,936
|$23,116
|$25,987
|Average
|$18,294
|$21,195
|$23,768
|Rough
|$16,652
|$19,274
|$21,550
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,771
|$24,601
|$28,078
|Clean
|$19,950
|$23,620
|$26,929
|Average
|$18,307
|$21,657
|$24,630
|Rough
|$16,664
|$19,694
|$22,331
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,811
|$20,278
|$23,420
|Clean
|$16,146
|$19,469
|$22,461
|Average
|$14,817
|$17,851
|$20,543
|Rough
|$13,487
|$16,233
|$18,626
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,179
|$20,920
|$23,416
|Clean
|$17,460
|$20,085
|$22,457
|Average
|$16,023
|$18,416
|$20,540
|Rough
|$14,585
|$16,747
|$18,623
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,322
|$34,262
|$37,860
|Clean
|$29,123
|$32,895
|$36,310
|Average
|$26,725
|$30,162
|$33,210
|Rough
|$24,326
|$27,428
|$30,111
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,669
|$24,166
|$27,344
|Clean
|$19,852
|$23,202
|$26,225
|Average
|$18,217
|$21,274
|$23,986
|Rough
|$16,582
|$19,346
|$21,747
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,505
|$25,939
|$29,958
|Clean
|$20,655
|$24,904
|$28,731
|Average
|$18,954
|$22,835
|$26,278
|Rough
|$17,253
|$20,765
|$23,826
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,288
|$25,749
|$28,900
|Clean
|$21,407
|$24,722
|$27,717
|Average
|$19,644
|$22,668
|$25,351
|Rough
|$17,881
|$20,614
|$22,985
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,459
|$21,846
|$24,920
|Clean
|$17,729
|$20,974
|$23,900
|Average
|$16,269
|$19,231
|$21,860
|Rough
|$14,809
|$17,488
|$19,820
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,512
|$22,887
|$25,955
|Clean
|$18,740
|$21,974
|$24,892
|Average
|$17,197
|$20,148
|$22,767
|Rough
|$15,653
|$18,322
|$20,642