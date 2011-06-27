Estimated values
2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,217
|$2,523
|Clean
|$1,470
|$2,007
|$2,287
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,587
|$1,815
|Rough
|$859
|$1,168
|$1,344
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$2,387
|$2,708
|Clean
|$1,597
|$2,161
|$2,455
|Average
|$1,265
|$1,710
|$1,949
|Rough
|$933
|$1,258
|$1,443
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,036
|$2,678
|$3,007
|Clean
|$1,845
|$2,425
|$2,726
|Average
|$1,461
|$1,918
|$2,164
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,411
|$1,602
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,552
|$1,928
|$2,119
|Clean
|$1,406
|$1,745
|$1,921
|Average
|$1,114
|$1,380
|$1,525
|Rough
|$821
|$1,016
|$1,129
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,614
|$2,156
|$2,436
|Clean
|$1,462
|$1,952
|$2,208
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,544
|$1,753
|Rough
|$855
|$1,136
|$1,297