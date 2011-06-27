Estimated values
2016 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,972
|$16,172
|$18,413
|Clean
|$13,576
|$15,698
|$17,848
|Average
|$12,782
|$14,750
|$16,718
|Rough
|$11,989
|$13,802
|$15,588
Estimated values
2016 MINI Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,842
|$11,553
|$13,295
|Clean
|$9,562
|$11,214
|$12,887
|Average
|$9,004
|$10,537
|$12,072
|Rough
|$8,445
|$9,860
|$11,256
Estimated values
2016 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,789
|$13,892
|$16,033
|Clean
|$11,454
|$13,485
|$15,541
|Average
|$10,785
|$12,671
|$14,557
|Rough
|$10,115
|$11,856
|$13,574
Estimated values
2016 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,357
|$13,244
|$15,166
|Clean
|$11,035
|$12,856
|$14,701
|Average
|$10,390
|$12,080
|$13,771
|Rough
|$9,745
|$11,303
|$12,840
Estimated values
2016 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,345
|$17,667
|$20,032
|Clean
|$14,909
|$17,149
|$19,418
|Average
|$14,038
|$16,113
|$18,189
|Rough
|$13,166
|$15,078
|$16,960
Estimated values
2016 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,522
|$11,076
|$12,657
|Clean
|$9,252
|$10,751
|$12,269
|Average
|$8,711
|$10,102
|$11,492
|Rough
|$8,171
|$9,452
|$10,716
Estimated values
2016 MINI Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,911
|$13,680
|$15,482
|Clean
|$11,573
|$13,279
|$15,007
|Average
|$10,896
|$12,477
|$14,057
|Rough
|$10,220
|$11,675
|$13,107