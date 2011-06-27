Estimated values
2019 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,533
|$24,303
|$26,467
|Clean
|$22,133
|$23,869
|$25,991
|Average
|$21,334
|$23,000
|$25,038
|Rough
|$20,534
|$22,131
|$24,085
Estimated values
2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,850
|$20,691
|$22,942
|Clean
|$18,515
|$20,321
|$22,529
|Average
|$17,847
|$19,581
|$21,703
|Rough
|$17,178
|$18,842
|$20,877
Estimated values
2019 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,587
|$22,459
|$24,748
|Clean
|$20,222
|$22,058
|$24,303
|Average
|$19,492
|$21,255
|$23,412
|Rough
|$18,761
|$20,452
|$22,521
Estimated values
2019 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,596
|$25,254
|$27,280
|Clean
|$23,177
|$24,802
|$26,789
|Average
|$22,340
|$23,900
|$25,807
|Rough
|$21,503
|$22,997
|$24,825
Estimated values
2019 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,824
|$23,727
|$26,052
|Clean
|$21,437
|$23,303
|$25,583
|Average
|$20,663
|$22,455
|$24,645
|Rough
|$19,889
|$21,606
|$23,707
Estimated values
2019 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,085
|$27,967
|$30,267
|Clean
|$25,623
|$27,467
|$29,722
|Average
|$24,697
|$26,468
|$28,633
|Rough
|$23,772
|$25,468
|$27,543