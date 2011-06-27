Estimated values
2008 INFINITI G35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,676
|$6,454
|$7,464
|Clean
|$4,246
|$5,854
|$6,756
|Average
|$3,386
|$4,655
|$5,339
|Rough
|$2,525
|$3,455
|$3,923
Estimated values
2008 INFINITI G35 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,634
|$6,135
|$6,992
|Clean
|$4,208
|$5,565
|$6,328
|Average
|$3,355
|$4,424
|$5,001
|Rough
|$2,503
|$3,284
|$3,674
Estimated values
2008 INFINITI G35 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,465
|$6,137
|$7,086
|Clean
|$4,054
|$5,567
|$6,414
|Average
|$3,232
|$4,426
|$5,069
|Rough
|$2,411
|$3,285
|$3,724
Estimated values
2008 INFINITI G35 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,744
|$6,346
|$7,258
|Clean
|$4,308
|$5,756
|$6,569
|Average
|$3,435
|$4,577
|$5,192
|Rough
|$2,562
|$3,397
|$3,814