Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,938
|$17,568
|$19,573
|Clean
|$15,661
|$17,261
|$19,225
|Average
|$15,109
|$16,647
|$18,528
|Rough
|$14,557
|$16,033
|$17,831
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,321
|$21,039
|$23,152
|Clean
|$18,986
|$20,671
|$22,740
|Average
|$18,316
|$19,936
|$21,916
|Rough
|$17,647
|$19,200
|$21,092
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,770
|$17,384
|$19,368
|Clean
|$15,497
|$17,080
|$19,024
|Average
|$14,950
|$16,473
|$18,334
|Rough
|$14,404
|$15,865
|$17,645
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,818
|$18,499
|$20,566
|Clean
|$16,526
|$18,175
|$20,200
|Average
|$15,943
|$17,529
|$19,468
|Rough
|$15,361
|$16,882
|$18,736
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,414
|$20,137
|$22,257
|Clean
|$18,095
|$19,785
|$21,861
|Average
|$17,457
|$19,081
|$21,068
|Rough
|$16,818
|$18,377
|$20,276
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,008
|$16,556
|$18,462
|Clean
|$14,748
|$16,267
|$18,133
|Average
|$14,227
|$15,688
|$17,476
|Rough
|$13,707
|$15,110
|$16,819