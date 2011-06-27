Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,402
|$28,899
|$30,414
|Clean
|$26,628
|$28,065
|$29,515
|Average
|$25,080
|$26,398
|$27,717
|Rough
|$23,532
|$24,730
|$25,918
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,909
|$22,471
|$24,050
|Clean
|$20,318
|$21,823
|$23,339
|Average
|$19,137
|$20,526
|$21,917
|Rough
|$17,956
|$19,230
|$20,495
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,922
|$28,424
|$29,944
|Clean
|$26,161
|$27,604
|$29,058
|Average
|$24,640
|$25,964
|$27,288
|Rough
|$23,120
|$24,323
|$25,517
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,071
|$27,526
|$28,997
|Clean
|$25,334
|$26,732
|$28,140
|Average
|$23,861
|$25,143
|$26,425
|Rough
|$22,389
|$23,555
|$24,711
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,450
|$30,139
|$31,847
|Clean
|$27,647
|$29,269
|$30,905
|Average
|$26,039
|$27,530
|$29,022
|Rough
|$24,432
|$25,791
|$27,139
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,826
|$24,789
|$27,775
|Clean
|$21,210
|$24,074
|$26,953
|Average
|$19,977
|$22,644
|$25,311
|Rough
|$18,744
|$21,213
|$23,669
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,118
|$32,633
|$34,167
|Clean
|$30,239
|$31,691
|$33,157
|Average
|$28,481
|$29,808
|$31,137
|Rough
|$26,723
|$27,925
|$29,116
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,879
|$23,714
|$26,569
|Clean
|$20,289
|$23,030
|$25,784
|Average
|$19,110
|$21,661
|$24,212
|Rough
|$17,930
|$20,293
|$22,641
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,683
|$30,095
|$31,524
|Clean
|$27,873
|$29,227
|$30,592
|Average
|$26,252
|$27,490
|$28,728
|Rough
|$24,632
|$25,753
|$26,864
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,713
|$26,212
|$27,729
|Clean
|$24,015
|$25,456
|$26,910
|Average
|$22,618
|$23,944
|$25,270
|Rough
|$21,222
|$22,431
|$23,630
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,489
|$20,917
|$22,359
|Clean
|$18,939
|$20,314
|$21,697
|Average
|$17,838
|$19,107
|$20,375
|Rough
|$16,737
|$17,900
|$19,053
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,916
|$28,316
|$29,734
|Clean
|$26,156
|$27,499
|$28,855
|Average
|$24,635
|$25,865
|$27,097
|Rough
|$23,115
|$24,231
|$25,339
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,523
|$25,580
|$28,661
|Clean
|$21,887
|$24,842
|$27,813
|Average
|$20,614
|$23,366
|$26,118
|Rough
|$19,342
|$21,890
|$24,424
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,262
|$29,682
|$31,119
|Clean
|$27,464
|$28,825
|$30,199
|Average
|$25,868
|$27,113
|$28,359
|Rough
|$24,271
|$25,400
|$26,519
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,251
|$29,636
|$31,038
|Clean
|$27,453
|$28,781
|$30,120
|Average
|$25,857
|$27,070
|$28,285
|Rough
|$24,261
|$25,360
|$26,450
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,974
|$28,398
|$29,841
|Clean
|$26,212
|$27,579
|$28,958
|Average
|$24,688
|$25,940
|$27,194
|Rough
|$23,164
|$24,302
|$25,429
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,523
|$25,580
|$28,661
|Clean
|$21,887
|$24,842
|$27,813
|Average
|$20,614
|$23,366
|$26,118
|Rough
|$19,342
|$21,890
|$24,424
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,416
|$27,850
|$29,300
|Clean
|$25,670
|$27,047
|$28,434
|Average
|$24,178
|$25,440
|$26,701
|Rough
|$22,685
|$23,833
|$24,969
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,727
|$21,009
|$22,305
|Clean
|$19,170
|$20,403
|$21,646
|Average
|$18,056
|$19,191
|$20,327
|Rough
|$16,941
|$17,978
|$19,008
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,445
|$22,085
|$24,745
|Clean
|$18,896
|$21,448
|$24,013
|Average
|$17,797
|$20,174
|$22,550
|Rough
|$16,699
|$18,899
|$21,087
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,690
|$30,098
|$31,524
|Clean
|$27,879
|$29,230
|$30,592
|Average
|$26,259
|$27,493
|$28,728
|Rough
|$24,638
|$25,756
|$26,864
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,756
|$23,574
|$26,413
|Clean
|$20,170
|$22,894
|$25,632
|Average
|$18,997
|$21,534
|$24,070
|Rough
|$17,825
|$20,173
|$22,508
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,838
|$20,559
|$22,294
|Clean
|$18,306
|$19,966
|$21,635
|Average
|$17,242
|$18,779
|$20,317
|Rough
|$16,178
|$17,593
|$18,998
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,212
|$19,435
|$20,670
|Clean
|$17,697
|$18,874
|$20,059
|Average
|$16,668
|$17,753
|$18,837
|Rough
|$15,640
|$16,631
|$17,615
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,840
|$25,940
|$29,063
|Clean
|$22,195
|$25,191
|$28,204
|Average
|$20,904
|$23,695
|$26,485
|Rough
|$19,614
|$22,198
|$24,767
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,424
|$20,925
|$23,445
|Clean
|$17,904
|$20,321
|$22,752
|Average
|$16,863
|$19,114
|$21,365
|Rough
|$15,822
|$17,906
|$19,979
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,874
|$25,979
|$29,107
|Clean
|$22,228
|$25,230
|$28,247
|Average
|$20,936
|$23,731
|$26,525
|Rough
|$19,644
|$22,231
|$24,804
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,349
|$24,247
|$27,167
|Clean
|$20,746
|$23,547
|$26,364
|Average
|$19,540
|$22,148
|$24,757
|Rough
|$18,334
|$20,749
|$23,151
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,075
|$23,937
|$26,819
|Clean
|$20,480
|$23,246
|$26,026
|Average
|$19,289
|$21,865
|$24,440
|Rough
|$18,099
|$20,483
|$22,854