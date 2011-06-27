  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,402$28,899$30,414
Clean$26,628$28,065$29,515
Average$25,080$26,398$27,717
Rough$23,532$24,730$25,918
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,909$22,471$24,050
Clean$20,318$21,823$23,339
Average$19,137$20,526$21,917
Rough$17,956$19,230$20,495
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,922$28,424$29,944
Clean$26,161$27,604$29,058
Average$24,640$25,964$27,288
Rough$23,120$24,323$25,517
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,071$27,526$28,997
Clean$25,334$26,732$28,140
Average$23,861$25,143$26,425
Rough$22,389$23,555$24,711
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,450$30,139$31,847
Clean$27,647$29,269$30,905
Average$26,039$27,530$29,022
Rough$24,432$25,791$27,139
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,826$24,789$27,775
Clean$21,210$24,074$26,953
Average$19,977$22,644$25,311
Rough$18,744$21,213$23,669
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,118$32,633$34,167
Clean$30,239$31,691$33,157
Average$28,481$29,808$31,137
Rough$26,723$27,925$29,116
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,879$23,714$26,569
Clean$20,289$23,030$25,784
Average$19,110$21,661$24,212
Rough$17,930$20,293$22,641
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,683$30,095$31,524
Clean$27,873$29,227$30,592
Average$26,252$27,490$28,728
Rough$24,632$25,753$26,864
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,713$26,212$27,729
Clean$24,015$25,456$26,910
Average$22,618$23,944$25,270
Rough$21,222$22,431$23,630
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,489$20,917$22,359
Clean$18,939$20,314$21,697
Average$17,838$19,107$20,375
Rough$16,737$17,900$19,053
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,916$28,316$29,734
Clean$26,156$27,499$28,855
Average$24,635$25,865$27,097
Rough$23,115$24,231$25,339
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,523$25,580$28,661
Clean$21,887$24,842$27,813
Average$20,614$23,366$26,118
Rough$19,342$21,890$24,424
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,262$29,682$31,119
Clean$27,464$28,825$30,199
Average$25,868$27,113$28,359
Rough$24,271$25,400$26,519
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,251$29,636$31,038
Clean$27,453$28,781$30,120
Average$25,857$27,070$28,285
Rough$24,261$25,360$26,450
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,974$28,398$29,841
Clean$26,212$27,579$28,958
Average$24,688$25,940$27,194
Rough$23,164$24,302$25,429
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,523$25,580$28,661
Clean$21,887$24,842$27,813
Average$20,614$23,366$26,118
Rough$19,342$21,890$24,424
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,416$27,850$29,300
Clean$25,670$27,047$28,434
Average$24,178$25,440$26,701
Rough$22,685$23,833$24,969
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,727$21,009$22,305
Clean$19,170$20,403$21,646
Average$18,056$19,191$20,327
Rough$16,941$17,978$19,008
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,445$22,085$24,745
Clean$18,896$21,448$24,013
Average$17,797$20,174$22,550
Rough$16,699$18,899$21,087
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,690$30,098$31,524
Clean$27,879$29,230$30,592
Average$26,259$27,493$28,728
Rough$24,638$25,756$26,864
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,756$23,574$26,413
Clean$20,170$22,894$25,632
Average$18,997$21,534$24,070
Rough$17,825$20,173$22,508
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,838$20,559$22,294
Clean$18,306$19,966$21,635
Average$17,242$18,779$20,317
Rough$16,178$17,593$18,998
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,212$19,435$20,670
Clean$17,697$18,874$20,059
Average$16,668$17,753$18,837
Rough$15,640$16,631$17,615
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,840$25,940$29,063
Clean$22,195$25,191$28,204
Average$20,904$23,695$26,485
Rough$19,614$22,198$24,767
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,424$20,925$23,445
Clean$17,904$20,321$22,752
Average$16,863$19,114$21,365
Rough$15,822$17,906$19,979
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,874$25,979$29,107
Clean$22,228$25,230$28,247
Average$20,936$23,731$26,525
Rough$19,644$22,231$24,804
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,349$24,247$27,167
Clean$20,746$23,547$26,364
Average$19,540$22,148$24,757
Rough$18,334$20,749$23,151
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,075$23,937$26,819
Clean$20,480$23,246$26,026
Average$19,289$21,865$24,440
Rough$18,099$20,483$22,854
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,874 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,874 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,874 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $15,640 to $20,670, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.