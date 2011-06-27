Estimated values
2011 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,009
|$7,508
|$8,591
|Clean
|$5,581
|$6,979
|$7,979
|Average
|$4,724
|$5,923
|$6,756
|Rough
|$3,867
|$4,866
|$5,533
2011 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
|Outstanding
|$6,454
|$7,998
|$9,117
|Clean
|$5,994
|$7,435
|$8,468
|Average
|$5,073
|$6,309
|$7,170
|Rough
|$4,153
|$5,184
|$5,872