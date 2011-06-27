Estimated values
2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,263
|$3,653
|$4,443
|Clean
|$2,035
|$3,292
|$3,997
|Average
|$1,581
|$2,572
|$3,106
|Rough
|$1,126
|$1,851
|$2,215
Estimated values
2004 Mazda RX-8 Automatic 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,001
|$3,180
|$3,852
|Clean
|$1,800
|$2,866
|$3,465
|Average
|$1,398
|$2,239
|$2,693
|Rough
|$996
|$1,612
|$1,921