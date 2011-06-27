Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,889
|$3,615
|$4,056
|Clean
|$2,647
|$3,318
|$3,721
|Average
|$2,165
|$2,722
|$3,050
|Rough
|$1,682
|$2,126
|$2,379
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,446
|$3,306
|$3,823
|Clean
|$2,242
|$3,034
|$3,507
|Average
|$1,833
|$2,489
|$2,875
|Rough
|$1,425
|$1,944
|$2,243
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,461
|$4,833
|$5,654
|Clean
|$3,172
|$4,435
|$5,187
|Average
|$2,594
|$3,638
|$4,252
|Rough
|$2,016
|$2,842
|$3,317
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,269
|$4,521
|$5,271
|Clean
|$2,996
|$4,148
|$4,835
|Average
|$2,450
|$3,403
|$3,964
|Rough
|$1,904
|$2,658
|$3,092
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,259
|$4,378
|$5,049
|Clean
|$2,986
|$4,017
|$4,631
|Average
|$2,442
|$3,295
|$3,797
|Rough
|$1,898
|$2,574
|$2,962
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,980
|$4,138
|$4,832
|Clean
|$2,731
|$3,797
|$4,432
|Average
|$2,234
|$3,115
|$3,634
|Rough
|$1,736
|$2,433
|$2,835
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,648
|$5,169
|$6,080
|Clean
|$3,344
|$4,743
|$5,577
|Average
|$2,734
|$3,891
|$4,572
|Rough
|$2,125
|$3,040
|$3,567
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,156
|$4,366
|$5,090
|Clean
|$2,892
|$4,006
|$4,669
|Average
|$2,365
|$3,286
|$3,828
|Rough
|$1,838
|$2,567
|$2,986
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,597
|$4,488
|$5,026
|Clean
|$3,297
|$4,118
|$4,611
|Average
|$2,696
|$3,379
|$3,780
|Rough
|$2,095
|$2,639
|$2,949
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,922
|$5,412
|$6,305
|Clean
|$3,594
|$4,966
|$5,784
|Average
|$2,939
|$4,074
|$4,741
|Rough
|$2,284
|$3,182
|$3,699