  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2009 Mazda 6
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Mazda 6 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,889$3,615$4,056
Clean$2,647$3,318$3,721
Average$2,165$2,722$3,050
Rough$1,682$2,126$2,379
Sell my 2009 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,446$3,306$3,823
Clean$2,242$3,034$3,507
Average$1,833$2,489$2,875
Rough$1,425$1,944$2,243
Sell my 2009 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,461$4,833$5,654
Clean$3,172$4,435$5,187
Average$2,594$3,638$4,252
Rough$2,016$2,842$3,317
Sell my 2009 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,269$4,521$5,271
Clean$2,996$4,148$4,835
Average$2,450$3,403$3,964
Rough$1,904$2,658$3,092
Sell my 2009 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,259$4,378$5,049
Clean$2,986$4,017$4,631
Average$2,442$3,295$3,797
Rough$1,898$2,574$2,962
Sell my 2009 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,980$4,138$4,832
Clean$2,731$3,797$4,432
Average$2,234$3,115$3,634
Rough$1,736$2,433$2,835
Sell my 2009 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,648$5,169$6,080
Clean$3,344$4,743$5,577
Average$2,734$3,891$4,572
Rough$2,125$3,040$3,567
Sell my 2009 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,156$4,366$5,090
Clean$2,892$4,006$4,669
Average$2,365$3,286$3,828
Rough$1,838$2,567$2,986
Sell my 2009 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,597$4,488$5,026
Clean$3,297$4,118$4,611
Average$2,696$3,379$3,780
Rough$2,095$2,639$2,949
Sell my 2009 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,922$5,412$6,305
Clean$3,594$4,966$5,784
Average$2,939$4,074$4,741
Rough$2,284$3,182$3,699
Sell my 2009 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Mazda 6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,242 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,034 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,242 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,034 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Mazda 6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,242 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,034 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Mazda 6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Mazda 6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Mazda 6 ranges from $1,425 to $3,823, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Mazda 6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.