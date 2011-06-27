Estimated values
2007 Pontiac Solstice 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,352
|$6,994
|$7,966
|Clean
|$4,885
|$6,388
|$7,257
|Average
|$3,951
|$5,178
|$5,840
|Rough
|$3,017
|$3,968
|$4,422
Estimated values
2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,408
|$8,368
|$9,530
|Clean
|$5,849
|$7,644
|$8,682
|Average
|$4,731
|$6,196
|$6,986
|Rough
|$3,612
|$4,748
|$5,290