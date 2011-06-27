Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,623
|$32,334
|$36,101
|Clean
|$27,702
|$31,289
|$34,914
|Average
|$25,860
|$29,199
|$32,538
|Rough
|$24,018
|$27,109
|$30,163
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,019
|$21,783
|$24,584
|Clean
|$18,407
|$21,079
|$23,776
|Average
|$17,183
|$19,671
|$22,158
|Rough
|$15,959
|$18,263
|$20,541
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,525
|$44,123
|$49,798
|Clean
|$37,285
|$42,697
|$48,160
|Average
|$34,806
|$39,845
|$44,884
|Rough
|$32,327
|$36,993
|$41,607
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,206
|$45,455
|$49,781
|Clean
|$39,880
|$43,986
|$48,144
|Average
|$37,228
|$41,048
|$44,868
|Rough
|$34,576
|$38,110
|$41,593
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,913
|$37,694
|$42,543
|Clean
|$31,854
|$36,476
|$41,144
|Average
|$29,736
|$34,040
|$38,345
|Rough
|$27,617
|$31,603
|$35,546
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,261
|$38,093
|$42,993
|Clean
|$32,191
|$36,862
|$41,579
|Average
|$30,050
|$34,399
|$38,750
|Rough
|$27,909
|$31,937
|$35,921
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,158
|$36,830
|$41,568
|Clean
|$31,124
|$35,640
|$40,201
|Average
|$29,054
|$33,259
|$37,466
|Rough
|$26,984
|$30,878
|$34,731
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,151
|$40,744
|$44,405
|Clean
|$35,956
|$39,427
|$42,944
|Average
|$33,565
|$36,794
|$40,023
|Rough
|$31,174
|$34,160
|$37,101
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,281
|$26,663
|$30,092
|Clean
|$22,532
|$25,801
|$29,102
|Average
|$21,033
|$24,078
|$27,122
|Rough
|$19,535
|$22,354
|$25,143
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,182
|$41,439
|$46,769
|Clean
|$35,018
|$40,100
|$45,231
|Average
|$32,689
|$37,421
|$42,153
|Rough
|$30,361
|$34,743
|$39,076
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,883
|$37,434
|$41,047
|Clean
|$32,793
|$36,224
|$39,697
|Average
|$30,612
|$33,804
|$36,996
|Rough
|$28,432
|$31,385
|$34,296
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,197
|$24,276
|$27,400
|Clean
|$20,515
|$23,492
|$26,498
|Average
|$19,151
|$21,923
|$24,695
|Rough
|$17,787
|$20,353
|$22,893
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,567
|$37,044
|$40,583
|Clean
|$32,487
|$35,847
|$39,248
|Average
|$30,326
|$33,452
|$36,578
|Rough
|$28,166
|$31,058
|$33,908
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,996
|$39,509
|$43,088
|Clean
|$34,838
|$38,232
|$41,671
|Average
|$32,521
|$35,678
|$38,836
|Rough
|$30,205
|$33,125
|$36,001
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,393
|$33,663
|$37,993
|Clean
|$28,447
|$32,575
|$36,743
|Average
|$26,556
|$30,399
|$34,243
|Rough
|$24,664
|$28,223
|$31,744
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,460
|$36,289
|$38,176
|Clean
|$33,352
|$35,116
|$36,920
|Average
|$31,134
|$32,770
|$34,408
|Rough
|$28,916
|$30,425
|$31,896
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,644
|$27,079
|$30,563
|Clean
|$22,883
|$26,204
|$29,557
|Average
|$21,362
|$24,454
|$27,546
|Rough
|$19,840
|$22,703
|$25,535
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,042
|$40,568
|$44,161
|Clean
|$35,850
|$39,257
|$42,708
|Average
|$33,466
|$36,634
|$39,802
|Rough
|$31,082
|$34,012
|$36,897
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,115
|$33,345
|$37,633
|Clean
|$28,178
|$32,267
|$36,395
|Average
|$26,304
|$30,112
|$33,919
|Rough
|$24,430
|$27,956
|$31,443
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,590
|$33,888
|$38,248
|Clean
|$28,638
|$32,793
|$36,990
|Average
|$26,733
|$30,603
|$34,473
|Rough
|$24,829
|$28,412
|$31,957
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,373
|$33,640
|$37,968
|Clean
|$28,428
|$32,553
|$36,719
|Average
|$26,537
|$30,378
|$34,221
|Rough
|$24,647
|$28,204
|$31,723
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,274
|$29,893
|$33,565
|Clean
|$25,428
|$28,927
|$32,461
|Average
|$23,738
|$26,995
|$30,253
|Rough
|$22,047
|$25,062
|$28,044
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,186
|$21,974
|$24,801
|Clean
|$18,569
|$21,263
|$23,985
|Average
|$17,334
|$19,843
|$22,353
|Rough
|$16,099
|$18,423
|$20,722
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,737
|$44,075
|$48,488
|Clean
|$38,458
|$42,650
|$46,892
|Average
|$35,901
|$39,801
|$43,702
|Rough
|$33,343
|$36,952
|$40,512
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,577
|$27,003
|$30,476
|Clean
|$22,818
|$26,130
|$29,473
|Average
|$21,301
|$24,385
|$27,468
|Rough
|$19,784
|$22,639
|$25,463
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,994
|$44,831
|$48,744
|Clean
|$39,675
|$43,382
|$47,140
|Average
|$37,036
|$40,484
|$43,933
|Rough
|$34,398
|$37,586
|$40,726
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,334
|$40,467
|$45,672
|Clean
|$34,197
|$39,159
|$44,170
|Average
|$31,923
|$36,543
|$41,165
|Rough
|$29,649
|$33,928
|$38,160
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,577
|$24,712
|$27,891
|Clean
|$20,883
|$23,913
|$26,973
|Average
|$19,494
|$22,316
|$25,138
|Rough
|$18,105
|$20,718
|$23,303
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,699
|$23,707
|$26,756
|Clean
|$20,033
|$22,941
|$25,876
|Average
|$18,701
|$21,408
|$24,115
|Rough
|$17,369
|$19,876
|$22,355
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,355
|$33,285
|$37,273
|Clean
|$28,410
|$32,209
|$36,047
|Average
|$26,521
|$30,058
|$33,594
|Rough
|$24,632
|$27,906
|$31,142
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,141
|$30,456
|$33,823
|Clean
|$26,268
|$29,472
|$32,710
|Average
|$24,521
|$27,503
|$30,485
|Rough
|$22,774
|$25,534
|$28,259
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,678
|$30,554
|$34,484
|Clean
|$25,820
|$29,567
|$33,350
|Average
|$24,103
|$27,592
|$31,081
|Rough
|$22,386
|$25,617
|$28,812
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,896
|$33,386
|$36,934
|Clean
|$28,934
|$32,307
|$35,719
|Average
|$27,010
|$30,149
|$33,289
|Rough
|$25,086
|$27,991
|$30,858
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,825
|$31,867
|$35,967
|Clean
|$26,930
|$30,837
|$34,784
|Average
|$25,139
|$28,777
|$32,417
|Rough
|$23,348
|$26,718
|$30,051
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,259
|$24,348
|$27,480
|Clean
|$20,575
|$23,561
|$26,576
|Average
|$19,207
|$21,987
|$24,768
|Rough
|$17,839
|$20,413
|$22,960
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,849
|$29,605
|$33,414
|Clean
|$25,017
|$28,648
|$32,315
|Average
|$23,354
|$26,734
|$30,116
|Rough
|$21,690
|$24,821
|$27,918
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,325
|$34,731
|$39,199
|Clean
|$29,349
|$33,608
|$37,910
|Average
|$27,398
|$31,363
|$35,330
|Rough
|$25,446
|$29,118
|$32,751
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,035
|$30,962
|$34,946
|Clean
|$26,165
|$29,961
|$33,796
|Average
|$24,425
|$27,960
|$31,497
|Rough
|$22,685
|$25,959
|$29,198
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,137
|$27,234
|$30,380
|Clean
|$23,361
|$26,354
|$29,380
|Average
|$21,807
|$24,594
|$27,381
|Rough
|$20,254
|$22,833
|$25,383
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,633
|$38,396
|$41,224
|Clean
|$34,486
|$37,155
|$39,868
|Average
|$32,193
|$34,673
|$37,156
|Rough
|$29,900
|$32,192
|$34,443
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,733
|$33,510
|$37,346
|Clean
|$28,776
|$32,427
|$36,117
|Average
|$26,862
|$30,261
|$33,660
|Rough
|$24,949
|$28,095
|$31,203
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,084
|$28,729
|$32,424
|Clean
|$24,277
|$27,800
|$31,357
|Average
|$22,662
|$25,943
|$29,224
|Rough
|$21,048
|$24,086
|$27,091
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,398
|$41,935
|$45,543
|Clean
|$37,162
|$40,579
|$44,044
|Average
|$34,691
|$37,869
|$41,048
|Rough
|$32,220
|$35,158
|$38,051
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,779
|$39,289
|$42,867
|Clean
|$34,628
|$38,019
|$41,457
|Average
|$32,325
|$35,480
|$38,636
|Rough
|$30,022
|$32,940
|$35,816
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,083
|$32,164
|$36,301
|Clean
|$27,179
|$31,124
|$35,107
|Average
|$25,372
|$29,045
|$32,718
|Rough
|$23,565
|$26,966
|$30,330
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,323
|$22,130
|$24,977
|Clean
|$18,701
|$21,415
|$24,155
|Average
|$17,458
|$19,984
|$22,512
|Rough
|$16,214
|$18,554
|$20,869
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,304
|$30,126
|$34,001
|Clean
|$25,458
|$29,152
|$32,882
|Average
|$23,765
|$27,205
|$30,645
|Rough
|$22,072
|$25,258
|$28,408
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,166
|$29,967
|$33,823
|Clean
|$25,324
|$28,999
|$32,710
|Average
|$23,640
|$27,062
|$30,485
|Rough
|$21,956
|$25,125
|$28,259
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,626
|$25,913
|$29,246
|Clean
|$21,898
|$25,075
|$28,284
|Average
|$20,442
|$23,400
|$26,359
|Rough
|$18,985
|$21,725
|$24,435