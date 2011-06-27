  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,623$32,334$36,101
Clean$27,702$31,289$34,914
Average$25,860$29,199$32,538
Rough$24,018$27,109$30,163
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,019$21,783$24,584
Clean$18,407$21,079$23,776
Average$17,183$19,671$22,158
Rough$15,959$18,263$20,541
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,525$44,123$49,798
Clean$37,285$42,697$48,160
Average$34,806$39,845$44,884
Rough$32,327$36,993$41,607
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,206$45,455$49,781
Clean$39,880$43,986$48,144
Average$37,228$41,048$44,868
Rough$34,576$38,110$41,593
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,913$37,694$42,543
Clean$31,854$36,476$41,144
Average$29,736$34,040$38,345
Rough$27,617$31,603$35,546
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,261$38,093$42,993
Clean$32,191$36,862$41,579
Average$30,050$34,399$38,750
Rough$27,909$31,937$35,921
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,158$36,830$41,568
Clean$31,124$35,640$40,201
Average$29,054$33,259$37,466
Rough$26,984$30,878$34,731
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,151$40,744$44,405
Clean$35,956$39,427$42,944
Average$33,565$36,794$40,023
Rough$31,174$34,160$37,101
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,281$26,663$30,092
Clean$22,532$25,801$29,102
Average$21,033$24,078$27,122
Rough$19,535$22,354$25,143
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,182$41,439$46,769
Clean$35,018$40,100$45,231
Average$32,689$37,421$42,153
Rough$30,361$34,743$39,076
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,883$37,434$41,047
Clean$32,793$36,224$39,697
Average$30,612$33,804$36,996
Rough$28,432$31,385$34,296
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,197$24,276$27,400
Clean$20,515$23,492$26,498
Average$19,151$21,923$24,695
Rough$17,787$20,353$22,893
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,567$37,044$40,583
Clean$32,487$35,847$39,248
Average$30,326$33,452$36,578
Rough$28,166$31,058$33,908
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,996$39,509$43,088
Clean$34,838$38,232$41,671
Average$32,521$35,678$38,836
Rough$30,205$33,125$36,001
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,393$33,663$37,993
Clean$28,447$32,575$36,743
Average$26,556$30,399$34,243
Rough$24,664$28,223$31,744
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,460$36,289$38,176
Clean$33,352$35,116$36,920
Average$31,134$32,770$34,408
Rough$28,916$30,425$31,896
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,644$27,079$30,563
Clean$22,883$26,204$29,557
Average$21,362$24,454$27,546
Rough$19,840$22,703$25,535
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,042$40,568$44,161
Clean$35,850$39,257$42,708
Average$33,466$36,634$39,802
Rough$31,082$34,012$36,897
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,115$33,345$37,633
Clean$28,178$32,267$36,395
Average$26,304$30,112$33,919
Rough$24,430$27,956$31,443
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,590$33,888$38,248
Clean$28,638$32,793$36,990
Average$26,733$30,603$34,473
Rough$24,829$28,412$31,957
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,373$33,640$37,968
Clean$28,428$32,553$36,719
Average$26,537$30,378$34,221
Rough$24,647$28,204$31,723
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,274$29,893$33,565
Clean$25,428$28,927$32,461
Average$23,738$26,995$30,253
Rough$22,047$25,062$28,044
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,186$21,974$24,801
Clean$18,569$21,263$23,985
Average$17,334$19,843$22,353
Rough$16,099$18,423$20,722
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,737$44,075$48,488
Clean$38,458$42,650$46,892
Average$35,901$39,801$43,702
Rough$33,343$36,952$40,512
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,577$27,003$30,476
Clean$22,818$26,130$29,473
Average$21,301$24,385$27,468
Rough$19,784$22,639$25,463
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,994$44,831$48,744
Clean$39,675$43,382$47,140
Average$37,036$40,484$43,933
Rough$34,398$37,586$40,726
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,334$40,467$45,672
Clean$34,197$39,159$44,170
Average$31,923$36,543$41,165
Rough$29,649$33,928$38,160
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,577$24,712$27,891
Clean$20,883$23,913$26,973
Average$19,494$22,316$25,138
Rough$18,105$20,718$23,303
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,699$23,707$26,756
Clean$20,033$22,941$25,876
Average$18,701$21,408$24,115
Rough$17,369$19,876$22,355
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,355$33,285$37,273
Clean$28,410$32,209$36,047
Average$26,521$30,058$33,594
Rough$24,632$27,906$31,142
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,141$30,456$33,823
Clean$26,268$29,472$32,710
Average$24,521$27,503$30,485
Rough$22,774$25,534$28,259
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,678$30,554$34,484
Clean$25,820$29,567$33,350
Average$24,103$27,592$31,081
Rough$22,386$25,617$28,812
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,896$33,386$36,934
Clean$28,934$32,307$35,719
Average$27,010$30,149$33,289
Rough$25,086$27,991$30,858
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,825$31,867$35,967
Clean$26,930$30,837$34,784
Average$25,139$28,777$32,417
Rough$23,348$26,718$30,051
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,259$24,348$27,480
Clean$20,575$23,561$26,576
Average$19,207$21,987$24,768
Rough$17,839$20,413$22,960
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,849$29,605$33,414
Clean$25,017$28,648$32,315
Average$23,354$26,734$30,116
Rough$21,690$24,821$27,918
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,325$34,731$39,199
Clean$29,349$33,608$37,910
Average$27,398$31,363$35,330
Rough$25,446$29,118$32,751
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,035$30,962$34,946
Clean$26,165$29,961$33,796
Average$24,425$27,960$31,497
Rough$22,685$25,959$29,198
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,137$27,234$30,380
Clean$23,361$26,354$29,380
Average$21,807$24,594$27,381
Rough$20,254$22,833$25,383
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,633$38,396$41,224
Clean$34,486$37,155$39,868
Average$32,193$34,673$37,156
Rough$29,900$32,192$34,443
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,733$33,510$37,346
Clean$28,776$32,427$36,117
Average$26,862$30,261$33,660
Rough$24,949$28,095$31,203
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,084$28,729$32,424
Clean$24,277$27,800$31,357
Average$22,662$25,943$29,224
Rough$21,048$24,086$27,091
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,398$41,935$45,543
Clean$37,162$40,579$44,044
Average$34,691$37,869$41,048
Rough$32,220$35,158$38,051
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,779$39,289$42,867
Clean$34,628$38,019$41,457
Average$32,325$35,480$38,636
Rough$30,022$32,940$35,816
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,083$32,164$36,301
Clean$27,179$31,124$35,107
Average$25,372$29,045$32,718
Rough$23,565$26,966$30,330
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,323$22,130$24,977
Clean$18,701$21,415$24,155
Average$17,458$19,984$22,512
Rough$16,214$18,554$20,869
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,304$30,126$34,001
Clean$25,458$29,152$32,882
Average$23,765$27,205$30,645
Rough$22,072$25,258$28,408
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,166$29,967$33,823
Clean$25,324$28,999$32,710
Average$23,640$27,062$30,485
Rough$21,956$25,125$28,259
Estimated values
2016 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,626$25,913$29,246
Clean$21,898$25,075$28,284
Average$20,442$23,400$26,359
Rough$18,985$21,725$24,435
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ram 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,407 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,079 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,407 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,079 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Ram 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,407 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,079 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Ram 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Ram 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Ram 2500 ranges from $15,959 to $24,584, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Ram 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.