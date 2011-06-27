  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,136$36,060$39,718
Clean$32,584$35,462$39,037
Average$31,482$34,268$37,674
Rough$30,380$33,074$36,312
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,831$48,787$53,737
Clean$44,085$47,979$52,815
Average$42,594$46,364$50,971
Rough$41,102$44,748$49,128
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,316$43,846$48,263
Clean$39,646$43,120$47,435
Average$38,305$41,667$45,779
Rough$36,963$40,215$44,124
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,686$45,365$49,968
Clean$40,993$44,614$49,111
Average$39,606$43,112$47,396
Rough$38,219$41,609$45,682
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,579$40,895$45,045
Clean$36,954$40,218$44,272
Average$35,704$38,863$42,727
Rough$34,454$37,509$41,182
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,921$40,179$44,255
Clean$36,307$39,514$43,496
Average$35,079$38,183$41,978
Rough$33,851$36,852$40,460
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,293$39,496$43,504
Clean$35,690$38,842$42,757
Average$34,482$37,534$41,265
Rough$33,275$36,226$39,773
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,418$46,161$50,844
Clean$41,712$45,396$49,972
Average$40,301$43,868$48,228
Rough$38,890$42,339$46,484
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,592$41,997$46,259
Clean$37,950$41,302$45,465
Average$36,667$39,911$43,878
Rough$35,383$38,520$42,291
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,836$40,086$44,154
Clean$36,224$39,422$43,396
Average$34,998$38,095$41,882
Rough$33,773$36,767$40,367
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,849$29,217$32,182
Clean$26,402$28,733$31,630
Average$25,509$27,765$30,526
Rough$24,616$26,798$29,422
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,342$26,490$29,178
Clean$23,937$26,052$28,677
Average$23,127$25,174$27,676
Rough$22,317$24,297$26,675
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,949$28,239$31,104
Clean$25,517$27,771$30,570
Average$24,654$26,836$29,503
Rough$23,791$25,901$28,436
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,754$45,438$50,048
Clean$41,059$44,685$49,190
Average$39,670$43,181$47,473
Rough$38,281$41,676$45,756
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,950$29,327$32,303
Clean$26,502$28,842$31,749
Average$25,605$27,870$30,641
Rough$24,709$26,899$29,533
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,666$37,725$41,552
Clean$34,090$37,100$40,839
Average$32,936$35,851$39,414
Rough$31,783$34,601$37,989
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,998$42,439$46,744
Clean$38,349$41,736$45,942
Average$37,051$40,331$44,339
Rough$35,754$38,925$42,735
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,429$39,643$43,666
Clean$35,823$38,987$42,917
Average$34,611$37,674$41,419
Rough$33,399$36,361$39,921
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,603$43,098$47,470
Clean$38,945$42,384$46,656
Average$37,627$40,957$45,028
Rough$36,310$39,529$43,399
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,294$47,114$51,895
Clean$42,574$46,334$51,005
Average$41,134$44,774$49,224
Rough$39,693$43,213$47,444
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,401$42,878$47,228
Clean$38,746$42,168$46,418
Average$37,435$40,748$44,798
Rough$36,124$39,328$43,178
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,089$45,803$50,450
Clean$41,389$45,045$49,584
Average$39,989$43,528$47,854
Rough$38,588$42,011$46,123
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,228$36,898$37,800
Clean$35,626$36,287$37,152
Average$34,420$35,065$35,855
Rough$33,215$33,843$34,558
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,158$32,819$36,148
Clean$29,656$32,275$35,528
Average$28,653$31,188$34,288
Rough$27,649$30,101$33,048
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,498$39,718$43,748
Clean$35,890$39,060$42,997
Average$34,676$37,745$41,497
Rough$33,462$36,429$39,996
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,187$41,557$45,773
Clean$37,552$40,869$44,988
Average$36,282$39,493$43,418
Rough$35,011$38,116$41,848
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,077$30,554$33,654
Clean$27,610$30,048$33,077
Average$26,676$29,036$31,922
Rough$25,742$28,025$30,768
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,053$41,410$45,612
Clean$37,420$40,725$44,829
Average$36,154$39,353$43,265
Rough$34,888$37,982$41,700
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,738$43,244$47,632
Clean$39,077$42,528$46,815
Average$37,755$41,096$45,181
Rough$36,433$39,664$43,547
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,153$50,226$55,322
Clean$45,385$49,394$54,373
Average$43,850$47,731$52,475
Rough$42,314$46,068$50,577
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,462$37,503$41,308
Clean$33,889$36,882$40,599
Average$32,742$35,640$39,182
Rough$31,596$34,398$37,765
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,946$43,471$47,880
Clean$39,281$42,751$47,059
Average$37,952$41,311$45,417
Rough$36,623$39,871$43,774
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,168$36,094$39,757
Clean$32,616$35,496$39,075
Average$31,512$34,301$37,711
Rough$30,409$33,105$36,347
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,432$33,118$36,478
Clean$29,926$32,569$35,852
Average$28,914$31,473$34,601
Rough$27,901$30,376$33,349
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,948$44,561$49,082
Clean$40,267$43,823$48,240
Average$38,904$42,347$46,556
Rough$37,542$40,871$44,873
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,825$46,604$51,333
Clean$42,113$45,832$50,453
Average$40,688$44,289$48,692
Rough$39,263$42,746$46,931
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,577$36,540$40,247
Clean$33,018$35,935$39,556
Average$31,901$34,724$38,176
Rough$30,784$33,514$36,795
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,304$36,243$39,920
Clean$32,750$35,642$39,236
Average$31,642$34,442$37,866
Rough$30,534$33,242$36,497
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,963$32,607$35,915
Clean$29,465$32,067$35,299
Average$28,468$30,987$34,067
Rough$27,471$29,907$32,835
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,735$33,446$36,840
Clean$30,224$32,893$36,208
Average$29,201$31,785$34,945
Rough$28,179$30,677$33,681
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,930$42,365$46,663
Clean$38,283$41,663$45,863
Average$36,987$40,260$44,262
Rough$35,692$38,857$42,661
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,060 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,060 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,060 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ranges from $33,462 to $43,748, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.