Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,136
|$36,060
|$39,718
|Clean
|$32,584
|$35,462
|$39,037
|Average
|$31,482
|$34,268
|$37,674
|Rough
|$30,380
|$33,074
|$36,312
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,831
|$48,787
|$53,737
|Clean
|$44,085
|$47,979
|$52,815
|Average
|$42,594
|$46,364
|$50,971
|Rough
|$41,102
|$44,748
|$49,128
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,316
|$43,846
|$48,263
|Clean
|$39,646
|$43,120
|$47,435
|Average
|$38,305
|$41,667
|$45,779
|Rough
|$36,963
|$40,215
|$44,124
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,686
|$45,365
|$49,968
|Clean
|$40,993
|$44,614
|$49,111
|Average
|$39,606
|$43,112
|$47,396
|Rough
|$38,219
|$41,609
|$45,682
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,579
|$40,895
|$45,045
|Clean
|$36,954
|$40,218
|$44,272
|Average
|$35,704
|$38,863
|$42,727
|Rough
|$34,454
|$37,509
|$41,182
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,921
|$40,179
|$44,255
|Clean
|$36,307
|$39,514
|$43,496
|Average
|$35,079
|$38,183
|$41,978
|Rough
|$33,851
|$36,852
|$40,460
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,293
|$39,496
|$43,504
|Clean
|$35,690
|$38,842
|$42,757
|Average
|$34,482
|$37,534
|$41,265
|Rough
|$33,275
|$36,226
|$39,773
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,418
|$46,161
|$50,844
|Clean
|$41,712
|$45,396
|$49,972
|Average
|$40,301
|$43,868
|$48,228
|Rough
|$38,890
|$42,339
|$46,484
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,592
|$41,997
|$46,259
|Clean
|$37,950
|$41,302
|$45,465
|Average
|$36,667
|$39,911
|$43,878
|Rough
|$35,383
|$38,520
|$42,291
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,836
|$40,086
|$44,154
|Clean
|$36,224
|$39,422
|$43,396
|Average
|$34,998
|$38,095
|$41,882
|Rough
|$33,773
|$36,767
|$40,367
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,849
|$29,217
|$32,182
|Clean
|$26,402
|$28,733
|$31,630
|Average
|$25,509
|$27,765
|$30,526
|Rough
|$24,616
|$26,798
|$29,422
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,342
|$26,490
|$29,178
|Clean
|$23,937
|$26,052
|$28,677
|Average
|$23,127
|$25,174
|$27,676
|Rough
|$22,317
|$24,297
|$26,675
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,949
|$28,239
|$31,104
|Clean
|$25,517
|$27,771
|$30,570
|Average
|$24,654
|$26,836
|$29,503
|Rough
|$23,791
|$25,901
|$28,436
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,754
|$45,438
|$50,048
|Clean
|$41,059
|$44,685
|$49,190
|Average
|$39,670
|$43,181
|$47,473
|Rough
|$38,281
|$41,676
|$45,756
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,950
|$29,327
|$32,303
|Clean
|$26,502
|$28,842
|$31,749
|Average
|$25,605
|$27,870
|$30,641
|Rough
|$24,709
|$26,899
|$29,533
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,666
|$37,725
|$41,552
|Clean
|$34,090
|$37,100
|$40,839
|Average
|$32,936
|$35,851
|$39,414
|Rough
|$31,783
|$34,601
|$37,989
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,998
|$42,439
|$46,744
|Clean
|$38,349
|$41,736
|$45,942
|Average
|$37,051
|$40,331
|$44,339
|Rough
|$35,754
|$38,925
|$42,735
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,429
|$39,643
|$43,666
|Clean
|$35,823
|$38,987
|$42,917
|Average
|$34,611
|$37,674
|$41,419
|Rough
|$33,399
|$36,361
|$39,921
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,603
|$43,098
|$47,470
|Clean
|$38,945
|$42,384
|$46,656
|Average
|$37,627
|$40,957
|$45,028
|Rough
|$36,310
|$39,529
|$43,399
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,294
|$47,114
|$51,895
|Clean
|$42,574
|$46,334
|$51,005
|Average
|$41,134
|$44,774
|$49,224
|Rough
|$39,693
|$43,213
|$47,444
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,401
|$42,878
|$47,228
|Clean
|$38,746
|$42,168
|$46,418
|Average
|$37,435
|$40,748
|$44,798
|Rough
|$36,124
|$39,328
|$43,178
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,089
|$45,803
|$50,450
|Clean
|$41,389
|$45,045
|$49,584
|Average
|$39,989
|$43,528
|$47,854
|Rough
|$38,588
|$42,011
|$46,123
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,228
|$36,898
|$37,800
|Clean
|$35,626
|$36,287
|$37,152
|Average
|$34,420
|$35,065
|$35,855
|Rough
|$33,215
|$33,843
|$34,558
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,158
|$32,819
|$36,148
|Clean
|$29,656
|$32,275
|$35,528
|Average
|$28,653
|$31,188
|$34,288
|Rough
|$27,649
|$30,101
|$33,048
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,498
|$39,718
|$43,748
|Clean
|$35,890
|$39,060
|$42,997
|Average
|$34,676
|$37,745
|$41,497
|Rough
|$33,462
|$36,429
|$39,996
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,187
|$41,557
|$45,773
|Clean
|$37,552
|$40,869
|$44,988
|Average
|$36,282
|$39,493
|$43,418
|Rough
|$35,011
|$38,116
|$41,848
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,077
|$30,554
|$33,654
|Clean
|$27,610
|$30,048
|$33,077
|Average
|$26,676
|$29,036
|$31,922
|Rough
|$25,742
|$28,025
|$30,768
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,053
|$41,410
|$45,612
|Clean
|$37,420
|$40,725
|$44,829
|Average
|$36,154
|$39,353
|$43,265
|Rough
|$34,888
|$37,982
|$41,700
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,738
|$43,244
|$47,632
|Clean
|$39,077
|$42,528
|$46,815
|Average
|$37,755
|$41,096
|$45,181
|Rough
|$36,433
|$39,664
|$43,547
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,153
|$50,226
|$55,322
|Clean
|$45,385
|$49,394
|$54,373
|Average
|$43,850
|$47,731
|$52,475
|Rough
|$42,314
|$46,068
|$50,577
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,462
|$37,503
|$41,308
|Clean
|$33,889
|$36,882
|$40,599
|Average
|$32,742
|$35,640
|$39,182
|Rough
|$31,596
|$34,398
|$37,765
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,946
|$43,471
|$47,880
|Clean
|$39,281
|$42,751
|$47,059
|Average
|$37,952
|$41,311
|$45,417
|Rough
|$36,623
|$39,871
|$43,774
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,168
|$36,094
|$39,757
|Clean
|$32,616
|$35,496
|$39,075
|Average
|$31,512
|$34,301
|$37,711
|Rough
|$30,409
|$33,105
|$36,347
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,432
|$33,118
|$36,478
|Clean
|$29,926
|$32,569
|$35,852
|Average
|$28,914
|$31,473
|$34,601
|Rough
|$27,901
|$30,376
|$33,349
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,948
|$44,561
|$49,082
|Clean
|$40,267
|$43,823
|$48,240
|Average
|$38,904
|$42,347
|$46,556
|Rough
|$37,542
|$40,871
|$44,873
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,825
|$46,604
|$51,333
|Clean
|$42,113
|$45,832
|$50,453
|Average
|$40,688
|$44,289
|$48,692
|Rough
|$39,263
|$42,746
|$46,931
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,577
|$36,540
|$40,247
|Clean
|$33,018
|$35,935
|$39,556
|Average
|$31,901
|$34,724
|$38,176
|Rough
|$30,784
|$33,514
|$36,795
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,304
|$36,243
|$39,920
|Clean
|$32,750
|$35,642
|$39,236
|Average
|$31,642
|$34,442
|$37,866
|Rough
|$30,534
|$33,242
|$36,497
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,963
|$32,607
|$35,915
|Clean
|$29,465
|$32,067
|$35,299
|Average
|$28,468
|$30,987
|$34,067
|Rough
|$27,471
|$29,907
|$32,835
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,735
|$33,446
|$36,840
|Clean
|$30,224
|$32,893
|$36,208
|Average
|$29,201
|$31,785
|$34,945
|Rough
|$28,179
|$30,677
|$33,681
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,930
|$42,365
|$46,663
|Clean
|$38,283
|$41,663
|$45,863
|Average
|$36,987
|$40,260
|$44,262
|Rough
|$35,692
|$38,857
|$42,661