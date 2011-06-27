Estimated values
2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$2,553
|$2,880
|Clean
|$1,867
|$2,399
|$2,700
|Average
|$1,628
|$2,090
|$2,339
|Rough
|$1,389
|$1,781
|$1,978
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,161
|$2,776
|$3,133
|Clean
|$2,031
|$2,608
|$2,937
|Average
|$1,771
|$2,273
|$2,544
|Rough
|$1,511
|$1,937
|$2,151