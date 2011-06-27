  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG Black Series 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,960$30,178$33,515
Clean$24,318$28,228$31,280
Average$21,033$24,326$26,811
Rough$17,748$20,425$22,342
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,366$9,311$10,833
Clean$6,900$8,709$10,111
Average$5,968$7,505$8,666
Rough$5,036$6,302$7,222
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,404$10,863$12,783
Clean$7,873$10,161$11,931
Average$6,809$8,757$10,226
Rough$5,746$7,352$8,522
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,680$10,746$12,366
Clean$8,131$10,052$11,542
Average$7,032$8,662$9,893
Rough$5,934$7,273$8,244
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,577$10,666$12,303
Clean$8,034$9,977$11,483
Average$6,949$8,598$9,842
Rough$5,864$7,219$8,202
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,310$11,528$13,266
Clean$8,721$10,783$12,382
Average$7,543$9,292$10,613
Rough$6,365$7,802$8,844
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,599$9,571$11,115
Clean$7,118$8,952$10,374
Average$6,156$7,715$8,892
Rough$5,195$6,478$7,410
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,932$12,222$14,018
Clean$9,304$11,432$13,083
Average$8,047$9,852$11,214
Rough$6,790$8,272$9,345
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,427$21,871$25,349
Clean$16,325$20,457$23,659
Average$14,120$17,630$20,279
Rough$11,915$14,802$16,899
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,162$20,047$23,090
Clean$15,140$18,751$21,551
Average$13,095$16,159$18,472
Rough$11,050$13,568$15,393
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,734$9,652$11,155
Clean$7,245$9,028$10,412
Average$6,266$7,780$8,924
Rough$5,288$6,532$7,436
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,900 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,709 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz C-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,900 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,709 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,900 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,709 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ranges from $5,036 to $10,833, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.