Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG Black Series 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,960
|$30,178
|$33,515
|Clean
|$24,318
|$28,228
|$31,280
|Average
|$21,033
|$24,326
|$26,811
|Rough
|$17,748
|$20,425
|$22,342
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,366
|$9,311
|$10,833
|Clean
|$6,900
|$8,709
|$10,111
|Average
|$5,968
|$7,505
|$8,666
|Rough
|$5,036
|$6,302
|$7,222
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,404
|$10,863
|$12,783
|Clean
|$7,873
|$10,161
|$11,931
|Average
|$6,809
|$8,757
|$10,226
|Rough
|$5,746
|$7,352
|$8,522
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,680
|$10,746
|$12,366
|Clean
|$8,131
|$10,052
|$11,542
|Average
|$7,032
|$8,662
|$9,893
|Rough
|$5,934
|$7,273
|$8,244
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,577
|$10,666
|$12,303
|Clean
|$8,034
|$9,977
|$11,483
|Average
|$6,949
|$8,598
|$9,842
|Rough
|$5,864
|$7,219
|$8,202
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,310
|$11,528
|$13,266
|Clean
|$8,721
|$10,783
|$12,382
|Average
|$7,543
|$9,292
|$10,613
|Rough
|$6,365
|$7,802
|$8,844
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,599
|$9,571
|$11,115
|Clean
|$7,118
|$8,952
|$10,374
|Average
|$6,156
|$7,715
|$8,892
|Rough
|$5,195
|$6,478
|$7,410
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,932
|$12,222
|$14,018
|Clean
|$9,304
|$11,432
|$13,083
|Average
|$8,047
|$9,852
|$11,214
|Rough
|$6,790
|$8,272
|$9,345
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,427
|$21,871
|$25,349
|Clean
|$16,325
|$20,457
|$23,659
|Average
|$14,120
|$17,630
|$20,279
|Rough
|$11,915
|$14,802
|$16,899
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,162
|$20,047
|$23,090
|Clean
|$15,140
|$18,751
|$21,551
|Average
|$13,095
|$16,159
|$18,472
|Rough
|$11,050
|$13,568
|$15,393
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,734
|$9,652
|$11,155
|Clean
|$7,245
|$9,028
|$10,412
|Average
|$6,266
|$7,780
|$8,924
|Rough
|$5,288
|$6,532
|$7,436