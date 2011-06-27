Estimated values
1999 Mazda 626 ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$939
|$1,619
|$1,990
|Clean
|$827
|$1,429
|$1,756
|Average
|$603
|$1,049
|$1,289
|Rough
|$378
|$669
|$822
Estimated values
1999 Mazda 626 LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$818
|$1,448
|$1,794
|Clean
|$720
|$1,278
|$1,583
|Average
|$524
|$938
|$1,162
|Rough
|$329
|$598
|$741
Estimated values
1999 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$742
|$1,404
|$1,766
|Clean
|$653
|$1,239
|$1,559
|Average
|$476
|$910
|$1,144
|Rough
|$298
|$580
|$729
Estimated values
1999 Mazda 626 ES V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$938
|$1,575
|$1,924
|Clean
|$826
|$1,390
|$1,698
|Average
|$602
|$1,020
|$1,246
|Rough
|$377
|$650
|$794