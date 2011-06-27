Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Sunbird 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,348
|$1,751
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,549
|Average
|$382
|$878
|$1,145
|Rough
|$242
|$565
|$741
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Sunbird GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$633
|$1,361
|$1,751
|Clean
|$558
|$1,203
|$1,549
|Average
|$409
|$887
|$1,145
|Rough
|$259
|$570
|$741
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Sunbird LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,348
|$1,751
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,549
|Average
|$382
|$878
|$1,145
|Rough
|$242
|$565
|$741
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Sunbird LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,348
|$1,751
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,549
|Average
|$382
|$878
|$1,145
|Rough
|$242
|$565
|$741
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Sunbird 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,348
|$1,751
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,549
|Average
|$382
|$878
|$1,145
|Rough
|$242
|$565
|$741
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Sunbird LE 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$671
|$1,374
|$1,751
|Clean
|$592
|$1,215
|$1,549
|Average
|$433
|$895
|$1,145
|Rough
|$275
|$576
|$741
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Sunbird SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,348
|$1,751
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,549
|Average
|$382
|$878
|$1,145
|Rough
|$242
|$565
|$741