Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,451
|$9,534
|$11,427
|Clean
|$7,220
|$9,229
|$11,042
|Average
|$6,759
|$8,619
|$10,270
|Rough
|$6,298
|$8,009
|$9,498
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,876
|$10,960
|$12,858
|Clean
|$8,601
|$10,610
|$12,424
|Average
|$8,052
|$9,909
|$11,556
|Rough
|$7,502
|$9,208
|$10,687
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,667
|$9,808
|$11,754
|Clean
|$7,429
|$9,494
|$11,357
|Average
|$6,955
|$8,867
|$10,563
|Rough
|$6,480
|$8,240
|$9,769
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,606
|$9,768
|$11,733
|Clean
|$7,370
|$9,456
|$11,337
|Average
|$6,899
|$8,831
|$10,544
|Rough
|$6,428
|$8,206
|$9,752
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,184
|$9,214
|$11,059
|Clean
|$6,961
|$8,919
|$10,686
|Average
|$6,516
|$8,330
|$9,939
|Rough
|$6,072
|$7,740
|$9,192
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,137
|$9,220
|$11,111
|Clean
|$6,916
|$8,925
|$10,736
|Average
|$6,474
|$8,335
|$9,986
|Rough
|$6,032
|$7,745
|$9,235
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,214
|$10,384
|$12,359
|Clean
|$7,960
|$10,052
|$11,941
|Average
|$7,451
|$9,388
|$11,107
|Rough
|$6,943
|$8,724
|$10,272
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,411
|$8,051
|$8,650
|Clean
|$7,182
|$7,794
|$8,358
|Average
|$6,723
|$7,279
|$7,774
|Rough
|$6,264
|$6,764
|$7,189
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,430
|$10,635
|$12,640
|Clean
|$8,169
|$10,295
|$12,214
|Average
|$7,647
|$9,615
|$11,360
|Rough
|$7,125
|$8,934
|$10,506
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,327
|$8,256
|$10,008
|Clean
|$6,131
|$7,992
|$9,670
|Average
|$5,739
|$7,464
|$8,995
|Rough
|$5,347
|$6,936
|$8,319
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,003
|$7,402
|$8,678
|Clean
|$5,817
|$7,165
|$8,385
|Average
|$5,445
|$6,692
|$7,799
|Rough
|$5,074
|$6,218
|$7,213