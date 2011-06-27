  1. Home
2014 Nissan Juke Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,451$9,534$11,427
Clean$7,220$9,229$11,042
Average$6,759$8,619$10,270
Rough$6,298$8,009$9,498
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,876$10,960$12,858
Clean$8,601$10,610$12,424
Average$8,052$9,909$11,556
Rough$7,502$9,208$10,687
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,667$9,808$11,754
Clean$7,429$9,494$11,357
Average$6,955$8,867$10,563
Rough$6,480$8,240$9,769
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,606$9,768$11,733
Clean$7,370$9,456$11,337
Average$6,899$8,831$10,544
Rough$6,428$8,206$9,752
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,184$9,214$11,059
Clean$6,961$8,919$10,686
Average$6,516$8,330$9,939
Rough$6,072$7,740$9,192
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,137$9,220$11,111
Clean$6,916$8,925$10,736
Average$6,474$8,335$9,986
Rough$6,032$7,745$9,235
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,214$10,384$12,359
Clean$7,960$10,052$11,941
Average$7,451$9,388$11,107
Rough$6,943$8,724$10,272
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,411$8,051$8,650
Clean$7,182$7,794$8,358
Average$6,723$7,279$7,774
Rough$6,264$6,764$7,189
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,430$10,635$12,640
Clean$8,169$10,295$12,214
Average$7,647$9,615$11,360
Rough$7,125$8,934$10,506
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,327$8,256$10,008
Clean$6,131$7,992$9,670
Average$5,739$7,464$8,995
Rough$5,347$6,936$8,319
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,003$7,402$8,678
Clean$5,817$7,165$8,385
Average$5,445$6,692$7,799
Rough$5,074$6,218$7,213
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Nissan Juke on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,131 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,992 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Juke is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,131 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,992 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Nissan Juke, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,131 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,992 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Nissan Juke. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Nissan Juke and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2014 Nissan Juke ranges from $5,347 to $10,008, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2014 Nissan Juke is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.