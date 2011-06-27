Estimated values
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,863
|$3,032
|$3,673
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,767
|$3,351
|Average
|$1,361
|$2,236
|$2,708
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,705
|$2,064
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,917
|$3,020
|$3,626
|Clean
|$1,744
|$2,756
|$3,308
|Average
|$1,400
|$2,227
|$2,673
|Rough
|$1,055
|$1,698
|$2,038
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,706
|$2,595
|$3,083
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,367
|$2,813
|Average
|$1,246
|$1,913
|$2,273
|Rough
|$939
|$1,459
|$1,732
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$2,772
|$3,311
|Clean
|$1,630
|$2,529
|$3,021
|Average
|$1,308
|$2,044
|$2,441
|Rough
|$986
|$1,558
|$1,861
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,894
|$2,961
|$3,548
|Clean
|$1,723
|$2,702
|$3,237
|Average
|$1,383
|$2,183
|$2,615
|Rough
|$1,043
|$1,665
|$1,994
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,710
|$2,605
|$3,097
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,377
|$2,826
|Average
|$1,249
|$1,921
|$2,283
|Rough
|$942
|$1,464
|$1,741
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,008
|$3,049
|$3,622
|Clean
|$1,827
|$2,782
|$3,305
|Average
|$1,466
|$2,248
|$2,670
|Rough
|$1,105
|$1,714
|$2,036
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,917
|$2,981
|$3,565
|Clean
|$1,744
|$2,720
|$3,252
|Average
|$1,400
|$2,198
|$2,628
|Rough
|$1,055
|$1,676
|$2,003