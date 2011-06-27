Estimated values
1998 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$940
|$1,553
|$1,888
|Clean
|$827
|$1,369
|$1,665
|Average
|$601
|$1,003
|$1,220
|Rough
|$375
|$636
|$774
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$1,839
|$2,191
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,622
|$1,932
|Average
|$766
|$1,188
|$1,415
|Rough
|$478
|$754
|$898
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Legacy Brighton 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$937
|$1,532
|$1,859
|Clean
|$824
|$1,351
|$1,640
|Average
|$599
|$990
|$1,201
|Rough
|$374
|$628
|$762
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Legacy Outback Limited 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,327
|$1,926
|$2,255
|Clean
|$1,168
|$1,698
|$1,989
|Average
|$849
|$1,244
|$1,457
|Rough
|$530
|$789
|$925
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$974
|$1,612
|$1,963
|Clean
|$857
|$1,422
|$1,731
|Average
|$623
|$1,042
|$1,268
|Rough
|$389
|$661
|$805
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Legacy Outback 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,092
|$1,773
|$2,147
|Clean
|$961
|$1,564
|$1,894
|Average
|$698
|$1,145
|$1,387
|Rough
|$436
|$727
|$880
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Legacy GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,643
|$2,091
|$2,341
|Clean
|$1,446
|$1,844
|$2,065
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,351
|$1,513
|Rough
|$656
|$857
|$960
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,160
|$1,794
|$2,141
|Clean
|$1,021
|$1,582
|$1,888
|Average
|$742
|$1,159
|$1,383
|Rough
|$463
|$735
|$878