Estimated values
1993 Subaru SVX LS 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,245
|$1,617
|Clean
|$491
|$1,103
|$1,433
|Average
|$361
|$818
|$1,064
|Rough
|$231
|$533
|$695
Estimated values
1993 Subaru SVX 25th Anniversary 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$706
|$1,296
|$1,616
|Clean
|$624
|$1,147
|$1,431
|Average
|$459
|$851
|$1,063
|Rough
|$294
|$554
|$694
Estimated values
1993 Subaru SVX LS-L 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$611
|$1,254
|$1,601
|Clean
|$540
|$1,111
|$1,418
|Average
|$397
|$823
|$1,053
|Rough
|$254
|$536
|$688
Estimated values
1993 Subaru SVX XR 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,257
|$1,601
|Clean
|$547
|$1,113
|$1,418
|Average
|$402
|$825
|$1,053
|Rough
|$258
|$537
|$688