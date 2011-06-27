Estimated values
1993 Subaru Justy GL 4dr Hatchback 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,239
|$1,598
|Clean
|$479
|$1,092
|$1,413
|Average
|$348
|$799
|$1,042
|Rough
|$217
|$506
|$672
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Justy GL 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,239
|$1,598
|Clean
|$479
|$1,092
|$1,413
|Average
|$348
|$799
|$1,042
|Rough
|$217
|$506
|$672
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Justy GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,239
|$1,598
|Clean
|$479
|$1,092
|$1,413
|Average
|$348
|$799
|$1,042
|Rough
|$217
|$506
|$672
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Justy 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,239
|$1,598
|Clean
|$479
|$1,092
|$1,413
|Average
|$348
|$799
|$1,042
|Rough
|$217
|$506
|$672