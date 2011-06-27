Estimated values
2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,327
|$9,334
|$11,655
|Clean
|$7,154
|$9,118
|$11,370
|Average
|$6,809
|$8,684
|$10,800
|Rough
|$6,463
|$8,251
|$10,229
Estimated values
2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,512
|$9,458
|$11,712
|Clean
|$7,335
|$9,239
|$11,426
|Average
|$6,981
|$8,800
|$10,853
|Rough
|$6,627
|$8,361
|$10,280
Estimated values
2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,695
|$9,594
|$11,795
|Clean
|$7,513
|$9,371
|$11,506
|Average
|$7,151
|$8,926
|$10,929
|Rough
|$6,788
|$8,481
|$10,352
Estimated values
2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,124
|$9,075
|$11,332
|Clean
|$6,956
|$8,864
|$11,055
|Average
|$6,620
|$8,443
|$10,500
|Rough
|$6,284
|$8,022
|$9,946
Estimated values
2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,001
|$9,076
|$11,471
|Clean
|$6,836
|$8,865
|$11,190
|Average
|$6,506
|$8,444
|$10,629
|Rough
|$6,176
|$8,023
|$10,068