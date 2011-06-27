Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Aerio SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,265
|$2,272
|$2,813
|Clean
|$1,120
|$2,017
|$2,499
|Average
|$829
|$1,506
|$1,872
|Rough
|$539
|$995
|$1,244
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Aerio S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,192
|$2,188
|$2,723
|Clean
|$1,055
|$1,942
|$2,419
|Average
|$782
|$1,450
|$1,811
|Rough
|$508
|$958
|$1,204
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Aerio GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,229
|$2,233
|$2,772
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,982
|$2,462
|Average
|$806
|$1,480
|$1,844
|Rough
|$524
|$978
|$1,225
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Aerio SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,229
|$2,233
|$2,772
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,982
|$2,462
|Average
|$806
|$1,480
|$1,844
|Rough
|$524
|$978
|$1,225
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Aerio GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,265
|$2,272
|$2,813
|Clean
|$1,120
|$2,017
|$2,499
|Average
|$829
|$1,506
|$1,872
|Rough
|$539
|$995
|$1,244
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Aerio S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,229
|$2,295
|$2,866
|Clean
|$1,088
|$2,037
|$2,546
|Average
|$806
|$1,521
|$1,907
|Rough
|$524
|$1,005
|$1,267