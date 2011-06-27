  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,965$6,439$7,418
Clean$4,682$6,061$6,967
Average$4,115$5,304$6,064
Rough$3,547$4,547$5,162
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,611$6,237$7,314
Clean$4,347$5,870$6,869
Average$3,821$5,137$5,979
Rough$3,294$4,404$5,090
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,145$7,113$8,416
Clean$4,851$6,695$7,904
Average$4,263$5,859$6,881
Rough$3,676$5,023$5,857
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,026$6,528$7,527
Clean$4,739$6,145$7,069
Average$4,165$5,377$6,154
Rough$3,591$4,610$5,238
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,809$6,530$7,669
Clean$4,534$6,146$7,203
Average$3,985$5,379$6,270
Rough$3,436$4,611$5,337
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,426$7,590$9,019
Clean$5,117$7,144$8,471
Average$4,497$6,252$7,374
Rough$3,877$5,359$6,277
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,767$6,378$7,445
Clean$4,495$6,003$6,992
Average$3,950$5,253$6,087
Rough$3,406$4,503$5,181
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Comfort 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,481$6,061$7,108
Clean$4,225$5,704$6,675
Average$3,713$4,992$5,811
Rough$3,201$4,279$4,946
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,738$6,470$7,617
Clean$4,467$6,089$7,153
Average$3,926$5,329$6,227
Rough$3,385$4,568$5,301
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,087$5,757$6,862
Clean$3,853$5,419$6,445
Average$3,387$4,742$5,610
Rough$2,920$4,065$4,775
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Suzuki Equator on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Suzuki Equator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,225 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,704 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Suzuki Equator. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Suzuki Equator and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Suzuki Equator ranges from $3,201 to $7,108, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Suzuki Equator is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.