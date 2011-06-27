Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,965
|$6,439
|$7,418
|Clean
|$4,682
|$6,061
|$6,967
|Average
|$4,115
|$5,304
|$6,064
|Rough
|$3,547
|$4,547
|$5,162
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,611
|$6,237
|$7,314
|Clean
|$4,347
|$5,870
|$6,869
|Average
|$3,821
|$5,137
|$5,979
|Rough
|$3,294
|$4,404
|$5,090
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,145
|$7,113
|$8,416
|Clean
|$4,851
|$6,695
|$7,904
|Average
|$4,263
|$5,859
|$6,881
|Rough
|$3,676
|$5,023
|$5,857
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,026
|$6,528
|$7,527
|Clean
|$4,739
|$6,145
|$7,069
|Average
|$4,165
|$5,377
|$6,154
|Rough
|$3,591
|$4,610
|$5,238
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,809
|$6,530
|$7,669
|Clean
|$4,534
|$6,146
|$7,203
|Average
|$3,985
|$5,379
|$6,270
|Rough
|$3,436
|$4,611
|$5,337
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,426
|$7,590
|$9,019
|Clean
|$5,117
|$7,144
|$8,471
|Average
|$4,497
|$6,252
|$7,374
|Rough
|$3,877
|$5,359
|$6,277
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,767
|$6,378
|$7,445
|Clean
|$4,495
|$6,003
|$6,992
|Average
|$3,950
|$5,253
|$6,087
|Rough
|$3,406
|$4,503
|$5,181
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Comfort 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,481
|$6,061
|$7,108
|Clean
|$4,225
|$5,704
|$6,675
|Average
|$3,713
|$4,992
|$5,811
|Rough
|$3,201
|$4,279
|$4,946
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,738
|$6,470
|$7,617
|Clean
|$4,467
|$6,089
|$7,153
|Average
|$3,926
|$5,329
|$6,227
|Rough
|$3,385
|$4,568
|$5,301
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Equator 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,087
|$5,757
|$6,862
|Clean
|$3,853
|$5,419
|$6,445
|Average
|$3,387
|$4,742
|$5,610
|Rough
|$2,920
|$4,065
|$4,775