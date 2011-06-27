Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,500
|$3,062
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,247
|$2,754
|Average
|$1,001
|$1,740
|$2,137
|Rough
|$699
|$1,233
|$1,521
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX AWD 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,572
|$2,630
|$3,200
|Clean
|$1,409
|$2,363
|$2,878
|Average
|$1,082
|$1,830
|$2,234
|Rough
|$755
|$1,297
|$1,590
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,574
|$2,673
|$3,264
|Clean
|$1,410
|$2,402
|$2,936
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,860
|$2,279
|Rough
|$756
|$1,318
|$1,622
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Sport Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,490
|$2,591
|$3,183
|Clean
|$1,335
|$2,328
|$2,862
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,803
|$2,222
|Rough
|$716
|$1,277
|$1,581
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,621
|$2,675
|$3,244
|Clean
|$1,452
|$2,404
|$2,917
|Average
|$1,115
|$1,862
|$2,264
|Rough
|$779
|$1,319
|$1,612
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,569
|$2,620
|$3,186
|Clean
|$1,406
|$2,354
|$2,866
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,823
|$2,224
|Rough
|$754
|$1,292
|$1,583
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,530
|$2,580
|$3,145
|Clean
|$1,371
|$2,318
|$2,828
|Average
|$1,053
|$1,795
|$2,195
|Rough
|$735
|$1,272
|$1,563
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$2,588
|$3,157
|Clean
|$1,373
|$2,326
|$2,839
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,801
|$2,204
|Rough
|$736
|$1,276
|$1,569
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Sport Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$2,631
|$3,222
|Clean
|$1,373
|$2,364
|$2,897
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,831
|$2,249
|Rough
|$736
|$1,297
|$1,601
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,610
|$2,664
|$3,231
|Clean
|$1,442
|$2,394
|$2,906
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,854
|$2,256
|Rough
|$773
|$1,314
|$1,606
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,581
|$2,634
|$3,200
|Clean
|$1,417
|$2,367
|$2,878
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,833
|$2,234
|Rough
|$760
|$1,299
|$1,590
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,495
|$2,485
|$3,018
|Clean
|$1,340
|$2,233
|$2,714
|Average
|$1,029
|$1,729
|$2,107
|Rough
|$718
|$1,225
|$1,499
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,497
|$2,585
|$3,169
|Clean
|$1,341
|$2,323
|$2,850
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,798
|$2,212
|Rough
|$719
|$1,274
|$1,575
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,542
|$2,593
|$3,159
|Clean
|$1,382
|$2,330
|$2,841
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,804
|$2,206
|Rough
|$741
|$1,279
|$1,570