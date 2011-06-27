  1. Home
2005 Suzuki Aerio Value

Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,454$2,500$3,062
Clean$1,303$2,247$2,754
Average$1,001$1,740$2,137
Rough$699$1,233$1,521
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX AWD 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,572$2,630$3,200
Clean$1,409$2,363$2,878
Average$1,082$1,830$2,234
Rough$755$1,297$1,590
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,574$2,673$3,264
Clean$1,410$2,402$2,936
Average$1,083$1,860$2,279
Rough$756$1,318$1,622
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Sport Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,490$2,591$3,183
Clean$1,335$2,328$2,862
Average$1,026$1,803$2,222
Rough$716$1,277$1,581
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,621$2,675$3,244
Clean$1,452$2,404$2,917
Average$1,115$1,862$2,264
Rough$779$1,319$1,612
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,569$2,620$3,186
Clean$1,406$2,354$2,866
Average$1,080$1,823$2,224
Rough$754$1,292$1,583
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,530$2,580$3,145
Clean$1,371$2,318$2,828
Average$1,053$1,795$2,195
Rough$735$1,272$1,563
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,533$2,588$3,157
Clean$1,373$2,326$2,839
Average$1,055$1,801$2,204
Rough$736$1,276$1,569
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Sport Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,533$2,631$3,222
Clean$1,373$2,364$2,897
Average$1,055$1,831$2,249
Rough$736$1,297$1,601
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,610$2,664$3,231
Clean$1,442$2,394$2,906
Average$1,108$1,854$2,256
Rough$773$1,314$1,606
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,581$2,634$3,200
Clean$1,417$2,367$2,878
Average$1,088$1,833$2,234
Rough$760$1,299$1,590
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,495$2,485$3,018
Clean$1,340$2,233$2,714
Average$1,029$1,729$2,107
Rough$718$1,225$1,499
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,497$2,585$3,169
Clean$1,341$2,323$2,850
Average$1,030$1,798$2,212
Rough$719$1,274$1,575
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,542$2,593$3,159
Clean$1,382$2,330$2,841
Average$1,062$1,804$2,206
Rough$741$1,279$1,570
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Suzuki Aerio on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki Aerio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,303 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,247 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Aerio is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki Aerio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,303 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,247 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Suzuki Aerio, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki Aerio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,303 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,247 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Suzuki Aerio. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Suzuki Aerio and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Suzuki Aerio ranges from $699 to $3,062, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Suzuki Aerio is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.