Estimated values
2004 Subaru Baja Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,225
|$3,015
|$3,450
|Clean
|$2,022
|$2,738
|$3,130
|Average
|$1,617
|$2,184
|$2,490
|Rough
|$1,212
|$1,630
|$1,849
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Baja Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,628
|$3,961
|$4,694
|Clean
|$2,389
|$3,597
|$4,258
|Average
|$1,910
|$2,869
|$3,387
|Rough
|$1,431
|$2,142
|$2,516
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Baja Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,263
|$5,628
|$6,924
|Clean
|$2,966
|$5,111
|$6,281
|Average
|$2,372
|$4,077
|$4,996
|Rough
|$1,777
|$3,043
|$3,711
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Baja Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$2,269
|$2,526
|Clean
|$1,643
|$2,061
|$2,292
|Average
|$1,314
|$1,644
|$1,823
|Rough
|$985
|$1,227
|$1,354
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Baja Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab w/Leather Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,333
|$3,232
|$3,726
|Clean
|$2,121
|$2,935
|$3,381
|Average
|$1,696
|$2,341
|$2,689
|Rough
|$1,271
|$1,748
|$1,997