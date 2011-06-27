Estimated values
2000 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,119
|$2,161
|$2,718
|Clean
|$989
|$1,913
|$2,410
|Average
|$728
|$1,419
|$1,792
|Rough
|$467
|$925
|$1,175
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$979
|$1,842
|$2,303
|Clean
|$865
|$1,631
|$2,041
|Average
|$637
|$1,210
|$1,518
|Rough
|$409
|$788
|$995
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Impreza RS 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,128
|$1,969
|$2,419
|Clean
|$997
|$1,744
|$2,145
|Average
|$734
|$1,293
|$1,595
|Rough
|$471
|$843
|$1,046
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Impreza RS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,128
|$1,981
|$2,437
|Clean
|$997
|$1,754
|$2,160
|Average
|$734
|$1,301
|$1,607
|Rough
|$471
|$848
|$1,053
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$989
|$1,846
|$2,306
|Clean
|$874
|$1,635
|$2,044
|Average
|$643
|$1,213
|$1,520
|Rough
|$413
|$790
|$997
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Impreza L 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,024
|$1,801
|$2,217
|Clean
|$905
|$1,595
|$1,966
|Average
|$666
|$1,183
|$1,462
|Rough
|$427
|$771
|$959