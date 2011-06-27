Estimated values
1995 Subaru SVX LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,415
|$1,755
|Clean
|$696
|$1,253
|$1,555
|Average
|$512
|$929
|$1,155
|Rough
|$327
|$605
|$754
Estimated values
1995 Subaru SVX L 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,415
|$1,755
|Clean
|$696
|$1,253
|$1,555
|Average
|$512
|$929
|$1,155
|Rough
|$327
|$605
|$754
Estimated values
1995 Subaru SVX L 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$815
|$1,459
|$1,809
|Clean
|$720
|$1,292
|$1,603
|Average
|$529
|$958
|$1,190
|Rough
|$339
|$624
|$778
Estimated values
1995 Subaru SVX LSi 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$976
|$1,711
|$2,111
|Clean
|$862
|$1,516
|$1,870
|Average
|$634
|$1,124
|$1,389
|Rough
|$406
|$732
|$907