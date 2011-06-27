Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,431
|$2,197
|$2,617
|Clean
|$1,302
|$2,004
|$2,388
|Average
|$1,045
|$1,620
|$1,930
|Rough
|$788
|$1,235
|$1,471
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,542
|$2,548
|$3,100
|Clean
|$1,403
|$2,325
|$2,828
|Average
|$1,126
|$1,879
|$2,285
|Rough
|$849
|$1,433
|$1,742
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,618
|$2,617
|$3,164
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,387
|$2,887
|Average
|$1,182
|$1,929
|$2,332
|Rough
|$891
|$1,471
|$1,778
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,703
|$2,892
|$3,542
|Clean
|$1,550
|$2,639
|$3,232
|Average
|$1,244
|$2,132
|$2,611
|Rough
|$938
|$1,626
|$1,991