Estimated values
2011 smart fortwo pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,289
|$3,477
|$4,347
|Clean
|$2,131
|$3,240
|$4,040
|Average
|$1,814
|$2,764
|$3,425
|Rough
|$1,497
|$2,288
|$2,810
Estimated values
2011 smart fortwo passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,692
|$4,089
|$5,111
|Clean
|$2,506
|$3,809
|$4,750
|Average
|$2,133
|$3,250
|$4,027
|Rough
|$1,761
|$2,690
|$3,304
Estimated values
2011 smart fortwo passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,366
|$3,596
|$4,494
|Clean
|$2,202
|$3,350
|$4,176
|Average
|$1,875
|$2,857
|$3,540
|Rough
|$1,548
|$2,365
|$2,905