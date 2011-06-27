  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,425$22,137$24,903
Clean$18,874$21,488$24,139
Average$17,771$20,190$22,611
Rough$16,668$18,893$21,083
2016 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Outstanding$17,873$20,271$22,717
Clean$17,366$19,677$22,020
Average$16,351$18,489$20,627
Rough$15,336$17,300$19,233
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$20,895$23,812$26,786
Clean$20,302$23,114$25,965
Average$19,115$21,718$24,321
Rough$17,929$20,322$22,678
2016 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$31,003$33,923$36,915
Clean$30,123$32,929$35,782
Average$28,363$30,940$33,517
Rough$26,602$28,951$31,252
2016 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Outstanding$15,916$18,197$20,523
Clean$15,464$17,664$19,894
Average$14,560$16,597$18,635
Rough$13,656$15,531$17,375
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$21,143$24,095$27,105
Clean$20,543$23,389$26,274
Average$19,343$21,976$24,611
Rough$18,142$20,564$22,948
2016 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$27,116$29,896$32,743
Clean$26,346$29,020$31,738
Average$24,806$27,268$29,729
Rough$23,266$25,515$27,720
2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Outstanding$37,826$42,406$47,085
Clean$36,752$41,163$45,640
Average$34,604$38,677$42,752
Rough$32,456$36,191$39,863
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$23,745$26,492$29,299
Clean$23,071$25,715$28,401
Average$21,723$24,162$26,603
Rough$20,374$22,609$24,805
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$24,727$27,677$30,690
Clean$24,025$26,866$29,749
Average$22,621$25,243$27,866
Rough$21,217$23,621$25,983
