Estimated values
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,425
|$22,137
|$24,903
|Clean
|$18,874
|$21,488
|$24,139
|Average
|$17,771
|$20,190
|$22,611
|Rough
|$16,668
|$18,893
|$21,083
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,873
|$20,271
|$22,717
|Clean
|$17,366
|$19,677
|$22,020
|Average
|$16,351
|$18,489
|$20,627
|Rough
|$15,336
|$17,300
|$19,233
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,895
|$23,812
|$26,786
|Clean
|$20,302
|$23,114
|$25,965
|Average
|$19,115
|$21,718
|$24,321
|Rough
|$17,929
|$20,322
|$22,678
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,003
|$33,923
|$36,915
|Clean
|$30,123
|$32,929
|$35,782
|Average
|$28,363
|$30,940
|$33,517
|Rough
|$26,602
|$28,951
|$31,252
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,916
|$18,197
|$20,523
|Clean
|$15,464
|$17,664
|$19,894
|Average
|$14,560
|$16,597
|$18,635
|Rough
|$13,656
|$15,531
|$17,375
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,143
|$24,095
|$27,105
|Clean
|$20,543
|$23,389
|$26,274
|Average
|$19,343
|$21,976
|$24,611
|Rough
|$18,142
|$20,564
|$22,948
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,116
|$29,896
|$32,743
|Clean
|$26,346
|$29,020
|$31,738
|Average
|$24,806
|$27,268
|$29,729
|Rough
|$23,266
|$25,515
|$27,720
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,826
|$42,406
|$47,085
|Clean
|$36,752
|$41,163
|$45,640
|Average
|$34,604
|$38,677
|$42,752
|Rough
|$32,456
|$36,191
|$39,863
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,745
|$26,492
|$29,299
|Clean
|$23,071
|$25,715
|$28,401
|Average
|$21,723
|$24,162
|$26,603
|Rough
|$20,374
|$22,609
|$24,805
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,727
|$27,677
|$30,690
|Clean
|$24,025
|$26,866
|$29,749
|Average
|$22,621
|$25,243
|$27,866
|Rough
|$21,217
|$23,621
|$25,983