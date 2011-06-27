  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2001 Ford F-150
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,083$3,517$4,255
Clean$1,866$3,151$3,821
Average$1,434$2,420$2,952
Rough$1,001$1,689$2,084
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,095$3,547$4,296
Clean$1,877$3,179$3,857
Average$1,442$2,441$2,980
Rough$1,007$1,704$2,104
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,867$4,811$5,277
Clean$3,466$4,311$4,739
Average$2,662$3,311$3,661
Rough$1,859$2,311$2,584
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,630$2,694$3,240
Clean$1,461$2,414$2,910
Average$1,122$1,854$2,248
Rough$784$1,294$1,587
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,997$3,120$3,694
Clean$1,790$2,796$3,317
Average$1,375$2,147$2,563
Rough$960$1,498$1,809
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,510$4,180$5,038
Clean$2,249$3,746$4,524
Average$1,728$2,877$3,496
Rough$1,206$2,008$2,467
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,711$4,199$4,960
Clean$2,430$3,762$4,454
Average$1,866$2,889$3,441
Rough$1,303$2,016$2,429
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,656$4,453$5,378
Clean$2,380$3,990$4,829
Average$1,828$3,064$3,731
Rough$1,277$2,139$2,633
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,963$3,181$3,805
Clean$1,759$2,850$3,417
Average$1,351$2,189$2,640
Rough$943$1,528$1,863
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,926$3,201$3,858
Clean$1,726$2,869$3,464
Average$1,326$2,203$2,677
Rough$926$1,538$1,889
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,816$3,023$3,645
Clean$1,627$2,709$3,273
Average$1,250$2,081$2,529
Rough$873$1,452$1,785
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,948$3,240$3,903
Clean$1,746$2,903$3,505
Average$1,341$2,230$2,708
Rough$936$1,556$1,911
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,829$3,093$3,743
Clean$1,639$2,771$3,361
Average$1,259$2,128$2,597
Rough$879$1,485$1,833
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,651$3,828$4,426
Clean$2,375$3,430$3,974
Average$1,825$2,634$3,071
Rough$1,274$1,839$2,167
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SVT Lightning 2WD Flareside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,341$18,786$21,538
Clean$11,955$16,833$19,340
Average$9,184$12,928$14,943
Rough$6,413$9,022$10,547
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,101$3,417$4,091
Clean$1,883$3,061$3,673
Average$1,446$2,351$2,838
Rough$1,010$1,641$2,003
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,923$3,141$3,766
Clean$1,723$2,815$3,382
Average$1,324$2,162$2,613
Rough$924$1,509$1,844
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,462$4,289$5,231
Clean$2,206$3,843$4,697
Average$1,695$2,951$3,629
Rough$1,183$2,060$2,561
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,666$2,740$3,291
Clean$1,493$2,455$2,955
Average$1,147$1,885$2,283
Rough$801$1,316$1,611
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,280$3,671$4,385
Clean$2,043$3,289$3,938
Average$1,570$2,526$3,042
Rough$1,096$1,763$2,147
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,976$4,663$5,527
Clean$2,667$4,178$4,963
Average$2,048$3,209$3,835
Rough$1,430$2,240$2,707
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,028$3,276$3,916
Clean$1,818$2,935$3,516
Average$1,396$2,254$2,717
Rough$975$1,573$1,917
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,467$3,933$4,684
Clean$2,210$3,524$4,206
Average$1,698$2,707$3,250
Rough$1,186$1,889$2,294
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,410$3,728$4,401
Clean$2,160$3,340$3,952
Average$1,659$2,565$3,054
Rough$1,158$1,790$2,155
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Harley-Davidson 2WD Styleside SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,331$5,023$5,886
Clean$2,985$4,501$5,286
Average$2,293$3,457$4,084
Rough$1,601$2,412$2,883
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,399$3,728$4,407
Clean$2,150$3,340$3,957
Average$1,651$2,565$3,058
Rough$1,153$1,790$2,158
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,401$3,771$4,473
Clean$2,152$3,379$4,017
Average$1,653$2,595$3,104
Rough$1,154$1,811$2,191
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,087$3,063$3,559
Clean$1,871$2,745$3,196
Average$1,437$2,108$2,469
Rough$1,003$1,471$1,743
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,461$4,007$4,802
Clean$2,205$3,591$4,312
Average$1,694$2,758$3,332
Rough$1,183$1,925$2,351
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,331$3,931$4,753
Clean$2,089$3,522$4,268
Average$1,605$2,705$3,298
Rough$1,120$1,888$2,327
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,480$4,034$4,831
Clean$2,223$3,615$4,338
Average$1,707$2,776$3,352
Rough$1,192$1,938$2,366
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,146$3,388$4,025
Clean$1,923$3,036$3,614
Average$1,477$2,331$2,792
Rough$1,031$1,627$1,971
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,160$3,574$4,299
Clean$1,936$3,202$3,861
Average$1,487$2,459$2,983
Rough$1,038$1,716$2,105
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,149$3,592$4,334
Clean$1,926$3,219$3,891
Average$1,480$2,472$3,007
Rough$1,033$1,725$2,122
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,761$4,361$5,181
Clean$2,474$3,907$4,652
Average$1,900$3,001$3,594
Rough$1,327$2,094$2,537
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,989$3,313$3,994
Clean$1,782$2,968$3,587
Average$1,369$2,280$2,771
Rough$956$1,591$1,956
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,506$4,111$4,935
Clean$2,246$3,684$4,432
Average$1,725$2,829$3,424
Rough$1,205$1,974$2,417
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,577$2,775$3,392
Clean$1,414$2,487$3,046
Average$1,086$1,910$2,354
Rough$758$1,333$1,661
Sell my 2001 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,461 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,414 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,461 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,414 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,461 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,414 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Ford F-150 ranges from $784 to $3,240, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.