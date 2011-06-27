Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,083
|$3,517
|$4,255
|Clean
|$1,866
|$3,151
|$3,821
|Average
|$1,434
|$2,420
|$2,952
|Rough
|$1,001
|$1,689
|$2,084
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,095
|$3,547
|$4,296
|Clean
|$1,877
|$3,179
|$3,857
|Average
|$1,442
|$2,441
|$2,980
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,704
|$2,104
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,867
|$4,811
|$5,277
|Clean
|$3,466
|$4,311
|$4,739
|Average
|$2,662
|$3,311
|$3,661
|Rough
|$1,859
|$2,311
|$2,584
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,630
|$2,694
|$3,240
|Clean
|$1,461
|$2,414
|$2,910
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,854
|$2,248
|Rough
|$784
|$1,294
|$1,587
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,997
|$3,120
|$3,694
|Clean
|$1,790
|$2,796
|$3,317
|Average
|$1,375
|$2,147
|$2,563
|Rough
|$960
|$1,498
|$1,809
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,510
|$4,180
|$5,038
|Clean
|$2,249
|$3,746
|$4,524
|Average
|$1,728
|$2,877
|$3,496
|Rough
|$1,206
|$2,008
|$2,467
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,711
|$4,199
|$4,960
|Clean
|$2,430
|$3,762
|$4,454
|Average
|$1,866
|$2,889
|$3,441
|Rough
|$1,303
|$2,016
|$2,429
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,656
|$4,453
|$5,378
|Clean
|$2,380
|$3,990
|$4,829
|Average
|$1,828
|$3,064
|$3,731
|Rough
|$1,277
|$2,139
|$2,633
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,963
|$3,181
|$3,805
|Clean
|$1,759
|$2,850
|$3,417
|Average
|$1,351
|$2,189
|$2,640
|Rough
|$943
|$1,528
|$1,863
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,926
|$3,201
|$3,858
|Clean
|$1,726
|$2,869
|$3,464
|Average
|$1,326
|$2,203
|$2,677
|Rough
|$926
|$1,538
|$1,889
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,816
|$3,023
|$3,645
|Clean
|$1,627
|$2,709
|$3,273
|Average
|$1,250
|$2,081
|$2,529
|Rough
|$873
|$1,452
|$1,785
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,948
|$3,240
|$3,903
|Clean
|$1,746
|$2,903
|$3,505
|Average
|$1,341
|$2,230
|$2,708
|Rough
|$936
|$1,556
|$1,911
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,829
|$3,093
|$3,743
|Clean
|$1,639
|$2,771
|$3,361
|Average
|$1,259
|$2,128
|$2,597
|Rough
|$879
|$1,485
|$1,833
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,651
|$3,828
|$4,426
|Clean
|$2,375
|$3,430
|$3,974
|Average
|$1,825
|$2,634
|$3,071
|Rough
|$1,274
|$1,839
|$2,167
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SVT Lightning 2WD Flareside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,341
|$18,786
|$21,538
|Clean
|$11,955
|$16,833
|$19,340
|Average
|$9,184
|$12,928
|$14,943
|Rough
|$6,413
|$9,022
|$10,547
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,101
|$3,417
|$4,091
|Clean
|$1,883
|$3,061
|$3,673
|Average
|$1,446
|$2,351
|$2,838
|Rough
|$1,010
|$1,641
|$2,003
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,923
|$3,141
|$3,766
|Clean
|$1,723
|$2,815
|$3,382
|Average
|$1,324
|$2,162
|$2,613
|Rough
|$924
|$1,509
|$1,844
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,462
|$4,289
|$5,231
|Clean
|$2,206
|$3,843
|$4,697
|Average
|$1,695
|$2,951
|$3,629
|Rough
|$1,183
|$2,060
|$2,561
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,666
|$2,740
|$3,291
|Clean
|$1,493
|$2,455
|$2,955
|Average
|$1,147
|$1,885
|$2,283
|Rough
|$801
|$1,316
|$1,611
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,280
|$3,671
|$4,385
|Clean
|$2,043
|$3,289
|$3,938
|Average
|$1,570
|$2,526
|$3,042
|Rough
|$1,096
|$1,763
|$2,147
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,976
|$4,663
|$5,527
|Clean
|$2,667
|$4,178
|$4,963
|Average
|$2,048
|$3,209
|$3,835
|Rough
|$1,430
|$2,240
|$2,707
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,028
|$3,276
|$3,916
|Clean
|$1,818
|$2,935
|$3,516
|Average
|$1,396
|$2,254
|$2,717
|Rough
|$975
|$1,573
|$1,917
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,467
|$3,933
|$4,684
|Clean
|$2,210
|$3,524
|$4,206
|Average
|$1,698
|$2,707
|$3,250
|Rough
|$1,186
|$1,889
|$2,294
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,410
|$3,728
|$4,401
|Clean
|$2,160
|$3,340
|$3,952
|Average
|$1,659
|$2,565
|$3,054
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,790
|$2,155
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Harley-Davidson 2WD Styleside SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,331
|$5,023
|$5,886
|Clean
|$2,985
|$4,501
|$5,286
|Average
|$2,293
|$3,457
|$4,084
|Rough
|$1,601
|$2,412
|$2,883
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,399
|$3,728
|$4,407
|Clean
|$2,150
|$3,340
|$3,957
|Average
|$1,651
|$2,565
|$3,058
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,790
|$2,158
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,401
|$3,771
|$4,473
|Clean
|$2,152
|$3,379
|$4,017
|Average
|$1,653
|$2,595
|$3,104
|Rough
|$1,154
|$1,811
|$2,191
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,087
|$3,063
|$3,559
|Clean
|$1,871
|$2,745
|$3,196
|Average
|$1,437
|$2,108
|$2,469
|Rough
|$1,003
|$1,471
|$1,743
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,461
|$4,007
|$4,802
|Clean
|$2,205
|$3,591
|$4,312
|Average
|$1,694
|$2,758
|$3,332
|Rough
|$1,183
|$1,925
|$2,351
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,331
|$3,931
|$4,753
|Clean
|$2,089
|$3,522
|$4,268
|Average
|$1,605
|$2,705
|$3,298
|Rough
|$1,120
|$1,888
|$2,327
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,480
|$4,034
|$4,831
|Clean
|$2,223
|$3,615
|$4,338
|Average
|$1,707
|$2,776
|$3,352
|Rough
|$1,192
|$1,938
|$2,366
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,146
|$3,388
|$4,025
|Clean
|$1,923
|$3,036
|$3,614
|Average
|$1,477
|$2,331
|$2,792
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,627
|$1,971
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,160
|$3,574
|$4,299
|Clean
|$1,936
|$3,202
|$3,861
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,459
|$2,983
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,716
|$2,105
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,149
|$3,592
|$4,334
|Clean
|$1,926
|$3,219
|$3,891
|Average
|$1,480
|$2,472
|$3,007
|Rough
|$1,033
|$1,725
|$2,122
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,761
|$4,361
|$5,181
|Clean
|$2,474
|$3,907
|$4,652
|Average
|$1,900
|$3,001
|$3,594
|Rough
|$1,327
|$2,094
|$2,537
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,989
|$3,313
|$3,994
|Clean
|$1,782
|$2,968
|$3,587
|Average
|$1,369
|$2,280
|$2,771
|Rough
|$956
|$1,591
|$1,956
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,506
|$4,111
|$4,935
|Clean
|$2,246
|$3,684
|$4,432
|Average
|$1,725
|$2,829
|$3,424
|Rough
|$1,205
|$1,974
|$2,417
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,577
|$2,775
|$3,392
|Clean
|$1,414
|$2,487
|$3,046
|Average
|$1,086
|$1,910
|$2,354
|Rough
|$758
|$1,333
|$1,661