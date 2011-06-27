  1. Home
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,035$22,968$25,843
Clean$19,331$22,155$24,907
Average$17,922$20,529$23,034
Rough$16,514$18,902$21,162
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,927$31,941$34,910
Clean$27,910$30,810$33,646
Average$25,876$28,548$31,116
Rough$23,842$26,286$28,586
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,960$32,051$35,098
Clean$27,942$30,917$33,826
Average$25,906$28,647$31,283
Rough$23,869$26,377$28,740
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,030$25,755$29,400
Clean$21,255$24,843$28,335
Average$19,707$23,019$26,204
Rough$18,158$21,196$24,074
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,569$18,693$20,779
Clean$15,987$18,031$20,026
Average$14,822$16,707$18,521
Rough$13,657$15,384$17,015
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,086$27,956$30,779
Clean$24,204$26,966$29,664
Average$22,440$24,986$27,433
Rough$20,677$23,007$25,203
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,973$19,489$21,955
Clean$16,376$18,799$21,159
Average$15,183$17,419$19,568
Rough$13,989$16,039$17,977
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,290$24,234$27,122
Clean$20,542$23,376$26,139
Average$19,045$21,660$24,174
Rough$17,548$19,944$22,208
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,860$22,050$25,171
Clean$18,197$21,269$24,259
Average$16,871$19,708$22,435
Rough$15,545$18,146$20,611
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,629$24,277$26,879
Clean$20,869$23,417$25,905
Average$19,348$21,698$23,957
Rough$17,827$19,979$22,010
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,064$21,695$24,275
Clean$18,394$20,927$23,395
Average$17,053$19,391$21,636
Rough$15,713$17,854$19,877
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,760$33,840$36,877
Clean$29,679$32,642$35,541
Average$27,516$30,245$32,868
Rough$25,353$27,849$30,196
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,371$25,152$27,886
Clean$21,584$24,262$26,876
Average$20,011$22,481$24,855
Rough$18,439$20,700$22,834
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,814$21,738$23,637
Clean$19,117$20,968$22,780
Average$17,724$19,429$21,068
Rough$16,331$17,890$19,355
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,992$24,959$27,869
Clean$21,219$24,075$26,860
Average$19,673$22,308$24,840
Rough$18,127$20,541$22,821
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,458$27,252$30,000
Clean$23,598$26,287$28,913
Average$21,879$24,357$26,739
Rough$20,159$22,427$24,565
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,137$28,063$30,941
Clean$24,253$27,069$29,820
Average$22,486$25,082$27,578
Rough$20,719$23,095$25,336
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,642$30,622$33,557
Clean$26,670$29,537$32,341
Average$24,727$27,369$29,910
Rough$22,783$25,201$27,478
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,343$25,009$27,629
Clean$21,558$24,123$26,628
Average$19,987$22,352$24,626
Rough$18,416$20,581$22,623
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,051$30,974$33,855
Clean$27,065$29,878$32,628
Average$25,093$27,684$30,175
Rough$23,121$25,491$27,722
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,253$26,017$29,698
Clean$21,470$25,096$28,622
Average$19,906$23,254$26,470
Rough$18,341$21,411$24,318
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,932$34,018$37,063
Clean$29,845$32,814$35,720
Average$27,670$30,405$33,035
Rough$25,495$27,996$30,349
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,337$16,807$19,223
Clean$13,833$16,212$18,526
Average$12,825$15,022$17,133
Rough$11,817$13,832$15,740
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,385$28,281$31,131
Clean$24,492$27,280$30,003
Average$22,708$25,278$27,747
Rough$20,923$23,275$25,491
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,779$24,366$26,910
Clean$21,013$23,503$25,935
Average$19,482$21,778$23,985
Rough$17,951$20,052$22,035
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,439$21,990$24,496
Clean$18,756$21,212$23,608
Average$17,389$19,655$21,833
Rough$16,022$18,097$20,058
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,400$18,026$19,630
Clean$15,823$17,387$18,919
Average$14,670$16,111$17,496
Rough$13,517$14,835$16,074
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,484$25,101$27,676
Clean$21,693$24,212$26,673
Average$20,113$22,435$24,668
Rough$18,532$20,657$22,662
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,898$27,868$30,787
Clean$24,022$26,881$29,672
Average$22,272$24,908$27,441
Rough$20,521$22,935$25,210
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,564$15,668$17,731
Clean$13,087$15,113$17,088
Average$12,133$14,004$15,803
Rough$11,179$12,894$14,519
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,833 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,212 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,833 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,212 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,833 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,212 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $11,817 to $19,223, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.