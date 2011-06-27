Estimated values
2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,961
|$27,987
|$30,465
|Clean
|$25,607
|$27,604
|$30,045
|Average
|$24,899
|$26,836
|$29,204
|Rough
|$24,190
|$26,068
|$28,363
Estimated values
2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,500
|$29,665
|$32,314
|Clean
|$27,124
|$29,258
|$31,868
|Average
|$26,374
|$28,444
|$30,976
|Rough
|$25,623
|$27,631
|$30,084
Estimated values
2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,924
|$43,953
|$46,434
|Clean
|$41,352
|$43,350
|$45,793
|Average
|$40,208
|$42,144
|$44,512
|Rough
|$39,064
|$40,939
|$43,230
Estimated values
2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,744
|$45,748
|$48,202
|Clean
|$43,147
|$45,121
|$47,537
|Average
|$41,953
|$43,866
|$46,207
|Rough
|$40,759
|$42,611
|$44,876
Estimated values
2020 Ford Explorer ST 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,411
|$47,609
|$50,300
|Clean
|$44,791
|$46,957
|$49,606
|Average
|$43,552
|$45,651
|$48,218
|Rough
|$42,312
|$44,345
|$46,830
Estimated values
2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,145
|$42,192
|$44,696
|Clean
|$39,598
|$41,613
|$44,080
|Average
|$38,502
|$40,456
|$42,846
|Rough
|$37,406
|$39,299
|$41,613
Estimated values
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,275
|$32,518
|$35,261
|Clean
|$29,862
|$32,072
|$34,775
|Average
|$29,036
|$31,180
|$33,802
|Rough
|$28,209
|$30,288
|$32,828
Estimated values
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,631
|$33,778
|$36,403
|Clean
|$31,199
|$33,314
|$35,900
|Average
|$30,336
|$32,388
|$34,896
|Rough
|$29,473
|$31,461
|$33,891
Estimated values
2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,495
|$40,556
|$43,076
|Clean
|$37,970
|$39,999
|$42,482
|Average
|$36,919
|$38,887
|$41,293
|Rough
|$35,869
|$37,775
|$40,104
Estimated values
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,564
|$49,485
|$51,838
|Clean
|$46,914
|$48,807
|$51,123
|Average
|$45,616
|$47,449
|$49,692
|Rough
|$44,318
|$46,092
|$48,261