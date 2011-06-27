  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,961$27,987$30,465
Clean$25,607$27,604$30,045
Average$24,899$26,836$29,204
Rough$24,190$26,068$28,363
2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,500$29,665$32,314
Clean$27,124$29,258$31,868
Average$26,374$28,444$30,976
Rough$25,623$27,631$30,084
2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,924$43,953$46,434
Clean$41,352$43,350$45,793
Average$40,208$42,144$44,512
Rough$39,064$40,939$43,230
2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,744$45,748$48,202
Clean$43,147$45,121$47,537
Average$41,953$43,866$46,207
Rough$40,759$42,611$44,876
2020 Ford Explorer ST 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,411$47,609$50,300
Clean$44,791$46,957$49,606
Average$43,552$45,651$48,218
Rough$42,312$44,345$46,830
2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,145$42,192$44,696
Clean$39,598$41,613$44,080
Average$38,502$40,456$42,846
Rough$37,406$39,299$41,613
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,275$32,518$35,261
Clean$29,862$32,072$34,775
Average$29,036$31,180$33,802
Rough$28,209$30,288$32,828
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,631$33,778$36,403
Clean$31,199$33,314$35,900
Average$30,336$32,388$34,896
Rough$29,473$31,461$33,891
2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,495$40,556$43,076
Clean$37,970$39,999$42,482
Average$36,919$38,887$41,293
Rough$35,869$37,775$40,104
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,564$49,485$51,838
Clean$46,914$48,807$51,123
Average$45,616$47,449$49,692
Rough$44,318$46,092$48,261
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,314 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
