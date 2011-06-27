Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,512
|$18,975
|$20,731
|Clean
|$17,123
|$18,562
|$20,256
|Average
|$16,347
|$17,736
|$19,304
|Rough
|$15,570
|$16,911
|$18,353
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,253
|$16,679
|$18,381
|Clean
|$14,915
|$16,316
|$17,959
|Average
|$14,239
|$15,590
|$17,115
|Rough
|$13,563
|$14,865
|$16,272
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,038
|$20,550
|$22,369
|Clean
|$18,616
|$20,103
|$21,856
|Average
|$17,772
|$19,208
|$20,829
|Rough
|$16,928
|$18,314
|$19,802
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,821
|$13,236
|$14,909
|Clean
|$11,559
|$12,948
|$14,567
|Average
|$11,034
|$12,372
|$13,883
|Rough
|$10,510
|$11,796
|$13,198
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,356
|$17,789
|$19,505
|Clean
|$15,994
|$17,402
|$19,057
|Average
|$15,268
|$16,628
|$18,162
|Rough
|$14,543
|$15,854
|$17,267
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,104
|$21,626
|$23,465
|Clean
|$19,658
|$21,156
|$22,927
|Average
|$18,767
|$20,215
|$21,850
|Rough
|$17,875
|$19,274
|$20,773
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,275
|$13,660
|$15,300
|Clean
|$12,003
|$13,363
|$14,949
|Average
|$11,458
|$12,768
|$14,247
|Rough
|$10,914
|$12,174
|$13,544
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,038
|$15,489
|$17,214
|Clean
|$13,727
|$15,152
|$16,819
|Average
|$13,105
|$14,478
|$16,029
|Rough
|$12,482
|$13,804
|$15,239