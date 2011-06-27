Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,983
|$2,715
|$3,116
|Clean
|$1,751
|$2,404
|$2,760
|Average
|$1,288
|$1,783
|$2,050
|Rough
|$824
|$1,161
|$1,339
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,634
|$3,147
|Clean
|$1,492
|$2,332
|$2,788
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,729
|$2,070
|Rough
|$702
|$1,126
|$1,353
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,074
|$2,454
|Clean
|$1,213
|$1,836
|$2,174
|Average
|$892
|$1,362
|$1,614
|Rough
|$571
|$887
|$1,055
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,810
|$7,858
|$9,508
|Clean
|$4,248
|$6,958
|$8,424
|Average
|$3,124
|$5,159
|$6,255
|Rough
|$1,999
|$3,360
|$4,087