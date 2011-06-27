  1. Home
2012 Chrysler 300 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,403$9,568$11,307
Clean$6,950$8,991$10,602
Average$6,046$7,838$9,190
Rough$5,141$6,685$7,779
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 S V6 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,929$10,177$11,987
Clean$7,445$9,564$11,239
Average$6,476$8,338$9,743
Rough$5,507$7,111$8,247
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 C Luxury Series 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,485$13,029$15,091
Clean$9,845$12,244$14,150
Average$8,564$10,674$12,266
Rough$7,283$9,104$10,382
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,091$11,424$13,310
Clean$8,536$10,735$12,479
Average$7,425$9,359$10,818
Rough$6,314$7,982$9,157
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 C Luxury Series 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,451$12,028$14,107
Clean$8,874$11,303$13,226
Average$7,719$9,854$11,465
Rough$6,564$8,404$9,705
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 S V8 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,507$12,382$14,690
Clean$8,927$11,636$13,773
Average$7,765$10,144$11,940
Rough$6,603$8,652$10,106
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,424$8,413$10,006
Clean$6,032$7,906$9,382
Average$5,247$6,892$8,133
Rough$4,462$5,878$6,884
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 S V6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,493$10,807$12,672
Clean$7,975$10,156$11,881
Average$6,937$8,853$10,300
Rough$5,899$7,551$8,718
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 S V8 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,693$12,483$14,729
Clean$9,101$11,731$13,809
Average$7,917$10,227$11,971
Rough$6,733$8,723$10,133
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,957$10,200$12,007
Clean$7,471$9,586$11,257
Average$6,499$8,356$9,759
Rough$5,527$7,127$8,260
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,701$23,189$27,589
Clean$16,619$21,791$25,867
Average$14,457$18,997$22,423
Rough$12,294$16,202$18,980
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,361$10,954$13,032
Clean$7,851$10,294$12,219
Average$6,829$8,974$10,593
Rough$5,807$7,654$8,966
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Chrysler 300 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,032 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,906 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler 300 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,032 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,906 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Chrysler 300, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,032 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,906 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Chrysler 300. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Chrysler 300 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Chrysler 300 ranges from $4,462 to $10,006, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Chrysler 300 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.