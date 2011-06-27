Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,403
|$9,568
|$11,307
|Clean
|$6,950
|$8,991
|$10,602
|Average
|$6,046
|$7,838
|$9,190
|Rough
|$5,141
|$6,685
|$7,779
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 S V6 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,929
|$10,177
|$11,987
|Clean
|$7,445
|$9,564
|$11,239
|Average
|$6,476
|$8,338
|$9,743
|Rough
|$5,507
|$7,111
|$8,247
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 C Luxury Series 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,485
|$13,029
|$15,091
|Clean
|$9,845
|$12,244
|$14,150
|Average
|$8,564
|$10,674
|$12,266
|Rough
|$7,283
|$9,104
|$10,382
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,091
|$11,424
|$13,310
|Clean
|$8,536
|$10,735
|$12,479
|Average
|$7,425
|$9,359
|$10,818
|Rough
|$6,314
|$7,982
|$9,157
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 C Luxury Series 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,451
|$12,028
|$14,107
|Clean
|$8,874
|$11,303
|$13,226
|Average
|$7,719
|$9,854
|$11,465
|Rough
|$6,564
|$8,404
|$9,705
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 S V8 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,507
|$12,382
|$14,690
|Clean
|$8,927
|$11,636
|$13,773
|Average
|$7,765
|$10,144
|$11,940
|Rough
|$6,603
|$8,652
|$10,106
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,424
|$8,413
|$10,006
|Clean
|$6,032
|$7,906
|$9,382
|Average
|$5,247
|$6,892
|$8,133
|Rough
|$4,462
|$5,878
|$6,884
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 S V6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,493
|$10,807
|$12,672
|Clean
|$7,975
|$10,156
|$11,881
|Average
|$6,937
|$8,853
|$10,300
|Rough
|$5,899
|$7,551
|$8,718
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 S V8 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,693
|$12,483
|$14,729
|Clean
|$9,101
|$11,731
|$13,809
|Average
|$7,917
|$10,227
|$11,971
|Rough
|$6,733
|$8,723
|$10,133
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,957
|$10,200
|$12,007
|Clean
|$7,471
|$9,586
|$11,257
|Average
|$6,499
|$8,356
|$9,759
|Rough
|$5,527
|$7,127
|$8,260
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,701
|$23,189
|$27,589
|Clean
|$16,619
|$21,791
|$25,867
|Average
|$14,457
|$18,997
|$22,423
|Rough
|$12,294
|$16,202
|$18,980
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,361
|$10,954
|$13,032
|Clean
|$7,851
|$10,294
|$12,219
|Average
|$6,829
|$8,974
|$10,593
|Rough
|$5,807
|$7,654
|$8,966