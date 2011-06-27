Estimated values
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,685
|$22,735
|$25,329
|Clean
|$20,343
|$22,366
|$24,897
|Average
|$19,659
|$21,626
|$24,031
|Rough
|$18,975
|$20,886
|$23,166
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,529
|$27,693
|$30,442
|Clean
|$25,106
|$27,242
|$29,922
|Average
|$24,262
|$26,341
|$28,882
|Rough
|$23,418
|$25,440
|$27,842
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,413
|$21,511
|$24,160
|Clean
|$19,092
|$21,161
|$23,747
|Average
|$18,450
|$20,461
|$22,922
|Rough
|$17,808
|$19,761
|$22,096
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,378
|$30,664
|$33,575
|Clean
|$27,909
|$30,165
|$33,002
|Average
|$26,971
|$29,168
|$31,855
|Rough
|$26,033
|$28,170
|$30,708
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,511
|$28,654
|$31,382
|Clean
|$26,073
|$28,188
|$30,846
|Average
|$25,196
|$27,255
|$29,774
|Rough
|$24,320
|$26,323
|$28,702
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,757
|$25,868
|$28,545
|Clean
|$23,364
|$25,447
|$28,058
|Average
|$22,578
|$24,605
|$27,083
|Rough
|$21,793
|$23,764
|$26,108