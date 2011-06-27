Estimated values
2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,110
|$4,668
|$5,582
|Clean
|$2,959
|$4,439
|$5,287
|Average
|$2,657
|$3,982
|$4,697
|Rough
|$2,355
|$3,525
|$4,107
Estimated values
2008 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,747
|$4,124
|$4,932
|Clean
|$2,613
|$3,922
|$4,671
|Average
|$2,347
|$3,518
|$4,150
|Rough
|$2,080
|$3,114
|$3,629
Estimated values
2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,605
|$5,413
|$6,473
|Clean
|$3,430
|$5,148
|$6,131
|Average
|$3,080
|$4,618
|$5,447
|Rough
|$2,730
|$4,088
|$4,763
Estimated values
2008 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan w/PAX (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,257
|$5,772
|$6,677
|Clean
|$4,051
|$5,490
|$6,324
|Average
|$3,637
|$4,924
|$5,618
|Rough
|$3,224
|$4,359
|$4,913
Estimated values
2008 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,589
|$3,712
|$4,376
|Clean
|$2,463
|$3,530
|$4,145
|Average
|$2,212
|$3,167
|$3,682
|Rough
|$1,960
|$2,803
|$3,220
Estimated values
2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,482
|$5,227
|$6,250
|Clean
|$3,313
|$4,971
|$5,920
|Average
|$2,975
|$4,459
|$5,259
|Rough
|$2,637
|$3,947
|$4,599
Estimated values
2008 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,387
|$6,070
|$7,072
|Clean
|$4,174
|$5,773
|$6,698
|Average
|$3,748
|$5,179
|$5,951
|Rough
|$3,322
|$4,584
|$5,203