Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,865
|$5,424
|$6,331
|Clean
|$3,655
|$5,128
|$5,966
|Average
|$3,235
|$4,535
|$5,235
|Rough
|$2,816
|$3,942
|$4,504
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,409
|$3,333
|$3,872
|Clean
|$2,278
|$3,151
|$3,648
|Average
|$2,017
|$2,786
|$3,201
|Rough
|$1,755
|$2,422
|$2,754
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,850
|$3,974
|$4,628
|Clean
|$2,695
|$3,756
|$4,361
|Average
|$2,386
|$3,322
|$3,827
|Rough
|$2,077
|$2,888
|$3,292
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,601
|$3,503
|$4,033
|Clean
|$2,459
|$3,312
|$3,800
|Average
|$2,177
|$2,929
|$3,335
|Rough
|$1,895
|$2,546
|$2,869
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,660
|$5,044
|$5,852
|Clean
|$3,461
|$4,769
|$5,514
|Average
|$3,064
|$4,217
|$4,839
|Rough
|$2,667
|$3,666
|$4,163
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,216
|$4,476
|$5,211
|Clean
|$3,041
|$4,231
|$4,910
|Average
|$2,692
|$3,742
|$4,309
|Rough
|$2,343
|$3,253
|$3,707
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,743
|$5,409
|$6,375
|Clean
|$3,540
|$5,113
|$6,007
|Average
|$3,134
|$4,522
|$5,271
|Rough
|$2,727
|$3,931
|$4,535
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,764
|$4,001
|$4,719
|Clean
|$2,614
|$3,783
|$4,447
|Average
|$2,314
|$3,345
|$3,902
|Rough
|$2,014
|$2,908
|$3,357
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,496
|$3,390
|$3,913
|Clean
|$2,360
|$3,204
|$3,687
|Average
|$2,089
|$2,834
|$3,235
|Rough
|$1,818
|$2,463
|$2,784