  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2007 Toyota Sienna
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Toyota Sienna Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,865$5,424$6,331
Clean$3,655$5,128$5,966
Average$3,235$4,535$5,235
Rough$2,816$3,942$4,504
Sell my 2007 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,409$3,333$3,872
Clean$2,278$3,151$3,648
Average$2,017$2,786$3,201
Rough$1,755$2,422$2,754
Sell my 2007 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,850$3,974$4,628
Clean$2,695$3,756$4,361
Average$2,386$3,322$3,827
Rough$2,077$2,888$3,292
Sell my 2007 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,601$3,503$4,033
Clean$2,459$3,312$3,800
Average$2,177$2,929$3,335
Rough$1,895$2,546$2,869
Sell my 2007 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,660$5,044$5,852
Clean$3,461$4,769$5,514
Average$3,064$4,217$4,839
Rough$2,667$3,666$4,163
Sell my 2007 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,216$4,476$5,211
Clean$3,041$4,231$4,910
Average$2,692$3,742$4,309
Rough$2,343$3,253$3,707
Sell my 2007 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,743$5,409$6,375
Clean$3,540$5,113$6,007
Average$3,134$4,522$5,271
Rough$2,727$3,931$4,535
Sell my 2007 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,764$4,001$4,719
Clean$2,614$3,783$4,447
Average$2,314$3,345$3,902
Rough$2,014$2,908$3,357
Sell my 2007 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,496$3,390$3,913
Clean$2,360$3,204$3,687
Average$2,089$2,834$3,235
Rough$1,818$2,463$2,784
Sell my 2007 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,278 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,151 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sienna is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,278 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,151 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Toyota Sienna, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,278 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,151 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Toyota Sienna. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Toyota Sienna and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Toyota Sienna ranges from $1,755 to $3,872, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Toyota Sienna is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.