Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,392
|$7,679
|$8,882
|Clean
|$4,877
|$6,943
|$8,037
|Average
|$3,847
|$5,471
|$6,347
|Rough
|$2,817
|$4,000
|$4,657
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,952
|$10,353
|$11,071
|Clean
|$8,097
|$9,361
|$10,017
|Average
|$6,387
|$7,377
|$7,911
|Rough
|$4,676
|$5,393
|$5,804
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,255
|$10,916
|$12,847
|Clean
|$6,562
|$9,870
|$11,625
|Average
|$5,176
|$7,778
|$9,180
|Rough
|$3,789
|$5,686
|$6,736
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,914
|$8,267
|$9,503
|Clean
|$5,349
|$7,475
|$8,599
|Average
|$4,219
|$5,890
|$6,791
|Rough
|$3,089
|$4,306
|$4,983
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,454
|$6,841
|$8,101
|Clean
|$4,029
|$6,186
|$7,331
|Average
|$3,178
|$4,875
|$5,789
|Rough
|$2,327
|$3,564
|$4,248
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,522
|$10,017
|$11,862
|Clean
|$5,899
|$9,057
|$10,733
|Average
|$4,653
|$7,137
|$8,476
|Rough
|$3,406
|$5,218
|$6,219
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,876
|$8,346
|$9,646
|Clean
|$5,314
|$7,547
|$8,728
|Average
|$4,192
|$5,947
|$6,893
|Rough
|$3,069
|$4,348
|$5,057
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,810
|$7,033
|$8,205
|Clean
|$4,350
|$6,359
|$7,424
|Average
|$3,431
|$5,011
|$5,863
|Rough
|$2,512
|$3,664
|$4,302
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,993
|$9,206
|$10,901
|Clean
|$5,421
|$8,324
|$9,864
|Average
|$4,276
|$6,559
|$7,790
|Rough
|$3,131
|$4,795
|$5,716
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,001
|$7,359
|$8,601
|Clean
|$4,523
|$6,654
|$7,783
|Average
|$3,568
|$5,244
|$6,146
|Rough
|$2,612
|$3,833
|$4,510
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,563
|$10,081
|$11,938
|Clean
|$5,936
|$9,115
|$10,802
|Average
|$4,682
|$7,183
|$8,531
|Rough
|$3,428
|$5,251
|$6,259
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,915
|$10,621
|$12,577
|Clean
|$6,254
|$9,603
|$11,381
|Average
|$4,933
|$7,568
|$8,987
|Rough
|$3,612
|$5,532
|$6,594
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,429
|$9,295
|$10,803
|Clean
|$5,815
|$8,404
|$9,776
|Average
|$4,587
|$6,623
|$7,720
|Rough
|$3,358
|$4,842
|$5,664
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,896
|$6,012
|$7,129
|Clean
|$3,524
|$5,436
|$6,451
|Average
|$2,779
|$4,284
|$5,095
|Rough
|$2,035
|$3,132
|$3,738
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,397
|$10,919
|$12,774
|Clean
|$6,690
|$9,872
|$11,558
|Average
|$5,277
|$7,780
|$9,128
|Rough
|$3,864
|$5,688
|$6,697
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,894
|$8,747
|$10,252
|Clean
|$5,331
|$7,909
|$9,276
|Average
|$4,205
|$6,233
|$7,326
|Rough
|$3,079
|$4,556
|$5,375
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,083
|$7,912
|$9,405
|Clean
|$4,597
|$7,154
|$8,510
|Average
|$3,626
|$5,638
|$6,721
|Rough
|$2,655
|$4,121
|$4,931
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,893
|$8,480
|$9,842
|Clean
|$5,330
|$7,668
|$8,905
|Average
|$4,204
|$6,043
|$7,033
|Rough
|$3,078
|$4,417
|$5,160
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,399
|$9,831
|$11,641
|Clean
|$5,788
|$8,889
|$10,533
|Average
|$4,565
|$7,005
|$8,318
|Rough
|$3,343
|$5,121
|$6,103
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,835
|$8,667
|$10,161
|Clean
|$5,278
|$7,837
|$9,194
|Average
|$4,163
|$6,176
|$7,261
|Rough
|$3,048
|$4,515
|$5,327
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,334
|$10,875
|$12,741
|Clean
|$6,633
|$9,833
|$11,529
|Average
|$5,232
|$7,749
|$9,104
|Rough
|$3,831
|$5,665
|$6,680
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,035
|$9,269
|$10,976
|Clean
|$5,458
|$8,381
|$9,932
|Average
|$4,305
|$6,605
|$7,843
|Rough
|$3,152
|$4,828
|$5,755
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,272
|$7,700
|$8,978
|Clean
|$4,769
|$6,962
|$8,124
|Average
|$3,761
|$5,486
|$6,415
|Rough
|$2,754
|$4,011
|$4,707
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,172
|$7,503
|$8,731
|Clean
|$4,678
|$6,784
|$7,901
|Average
|$3,690
|$5,346
|$6,239
|Rough
|$2,701
|$3,908
|$4,578
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,826
|$8,366
|$9,702
|Clean
|$5,269
|$7,564
|$8,779
|Average
|$4,156
|$5,961
|$6,933
|Rough
|$3,043
|$4,358
|$5,087
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,557
|$7,128
|$8,486
|Clean
|$4,122
|$6,445
|$7,679
|Average
|$3,251
|$5,079
|$6,064
|Rough
|$2,380
|$3,713
|$4,449
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,630
|$6,471
|$7,439
|Clean
|$4,187
|$5,851
|$6,731
|Average
|$3,303
|$4,611
|$5,316
|Rough
|$2,418
|$3,371
|$3,900
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,533
|$8,734
|$9,889
|Clean
|$5,909
|$7,898
|$8,948
|Average
|$4,661
|$6,224
|$7,066
|Rough
|$3,413
|$4,550
|$5,185
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,635
|$7,354
|$8,791
|Clean
|$4,193
|$6,649
|$7,955
|Average
|$3,307
|$5,240
|$6,282
|Rough
|$2,421
|$3,831
|$4,609
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,195
|$8,291
|$9,389
|Clean
|$5,603
|$7,497
|$8,496
|Average
|$4,420
|$5,908
|$6,709
|Rough
|$3,236
|$4,319
|$4,923
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,677
|$6,572
|$7,568
|Clean
|$4,230
|$5,942
|$6,848
|Average
|$3,337
|$4,683
|$5,408
|Rough
|$2,443
|$3,423
|$3,968
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,077
|$7,389
|$8,606
|Clean
|$4,592
|$6,681
|$7,787
|Average
|$3,622
|$5,265
|$6,150
|Rough
|$2,652
|$3,849
|$4,512
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,826
|$8,278
|$9,568
|Clean
|$5,269
|$7,485
|$8,657
|Average
|$4,156
|$5,899
|$6,837
|Rough
|$3,043
|$4,312
|$5,016
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,422
|$4,798
|$5,522
|Clean
|$3,095
|$4,338
|$4,996
|Average
|$2,441
|$3,419
|$3,946
|Rough
|$1,787
|$2,499
|$2,895
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,238
|$9,810
|$11,159
|Clean
|$6,547
|$8,870
|$10,098
|Average
|$5,164
|$6,990
|$7,974
|Rough
|$3,781
|$5,110
|$5,851
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,364
|$5,167
|$6,118
|Clean
|$3,043
|$4,672
|$5,536
|Average
|$2,400
|$3,681
|$4,372
|Rough
|$1,757
|$2,691
|$3,208
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,420
|$8,103
|$9,518
|Clean
|$4,902
|$7,326
|$8,613
|Average
|$3,867
|$5,773
|$6,801
|Rough
|$2,831
|$4,221
|$4,990
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,360
|$8,160
|$9,639
|Clean
|$4,848
|$7,378
|$8,722
|Average
|$3,824
|$5,815
|$6,888
|Rough
|$2,800
|$4,251
|$5,054