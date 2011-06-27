  1. Home
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,392$7,679$8,882
Clean$4,877$6,943$8,037
Average$3,847$5,471$6,347
Rough$2,817$4,000$4,657
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,952$10,353$11,071
Clean$8,097$9,361$10,017
Average$6,387$7,377$7,911
Rough$4,676$5,393$5,804
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,255$10,916$12,847
Clean$6,562$9,870$11,625
Average$5,176$7,778$9,180
Rough$3,789$5,686$6,736
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,914$8,267$9,503
Clean$5,349$7,475$8,599
Average$4,219$5,890$6,791
Rough$3,089$4,306$4,983
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,454$6,841$8,101
Clean$4,029$6,186$7,331
Average$3,178$4,875$5,789
Rough$2,327$3,564$4,248
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,522$10,017$11,862
Clean$5,899$9,057$10,733
Average$4,653$7,137$8,476
Rough$3,406$5,218$6,219
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,876$8,346$9,646
Clean$5,314$7,547$8,728
Average$4,192$5,947$6,893
Rough$3,069$4,348$5,057
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,810$7,033$8,205
Clean$4,350$6,359$7,424
Average$3,431$5,011$5,863
Rough$2,512$3,664$4,302
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,993$9,206$10,901
Clean$5,421$8,324$9,864
Average$4,276$6,559$7,790
Rough$3,131$4,795$5,716
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,001$7,359$8,601
Clean$4,523$6,654$7,783
Average$3,568$5,244$6,146
Rough$2,612$3,833$4,510
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,563$10,081$11,938
Clean$5,936$9,115$10,802
Average$4,682$7,183$8,531
Rough$3,428$5,251$6,259
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,915$10,621$12,577
Clean$6,254$9,603$11,381
Average$4,933$7,568$8,987
Rough$3,612$5,532$6,594
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,429$9,295$10,803
Clean$5,815$8,404$9,776
Average$4,587$6,623$7,720
Rough$3,358$4,842$5,664
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,896$6,012$7,129
Clean$3,524$5,436$6,451
Average$2,779$4,284$5,095
Rough$2,035$3,132$3,738
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,397$10,919$12,774
Clean$6,690$9,872$11,558
Average$5,277$7,780$9,128
Rough$3,864$5,688$6,697
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,894$8,747$10,252
Clean$5,331$7,909$9,276
Average$4,205$6,233$7,326
Rough$3,079$4,556$5,375
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,083$7,912$9,405
Clean$4,597$7,154$8,510
Average$3,626$5,638$6,721
Rough$2,655$4,121$4,931
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,893$8,480$9,842
Clean$5,330$7,668$8,905
Average$4,204$6,043$7,033
Rough$3,078$4,417$5,160
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,399$9,831$11,641
Clean$5,788$8,889$10,533
Average$4,565$7,005$8,318
Rough$3,343$5,121$6,103
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,835$8,667$10,161
Clean$5,278$7,837$9,194
Average$4,163$6,176$7,261
Rough$3,048$4,515$5,327
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,334$10,875$12,741
Clean$6,633$9,833$11,529
Average$5,232$7,749$9,104
Rough$3,831$5,665$6,680
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,035$9,269$10,976
Clean$5,458$8,381$9,932
Average$4,305$6,605$7,843
Rough$3,152$4,828$5,755
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,272$7,700$8,978
Clean$4,769$6,962$8,124
Average$3,761$5,486$6,415
Rough$2,754$4,011$4,707
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,172$7,503$8,731
Clean$4,678$6,784$7,901
Average$3,690$5,346$6,239
Rough$2,701$3,908$4,578
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,826$8,366$9,702
Clean$5,269$7,564$8,779
Average$4,156$5,961$6,933
Rough$3,043$4,358$5,087
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,557$7,128$8,486
Clean$4,122$6,445$7,679
Average$3,251$5,079$6,064
Rough$2,380$3,713$4,449
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,630$6,471$7,439
Clean$4,187$5,851$6,731
Average$3,303$4,611$5,316
Rough$2,418$3,371$3,900
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,533$8,734$9,889
Clean$5,909$7,898$8,948
Average$4,661$6,224$7,066
Rough$3,413$4,550$5,185
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,635$7,354$8,791
Clean$4,193$6,649$7,955
Average$3,307$5,240$6,282
Rough$2,421$3,831$4,609
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,195$8,291$9,389
Clean$5,603$7,497$8,496
Average$4,420$5,908$6,709
Rough$3,236$4,319$4,923
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,677$6,572$7,568
Clean$4,230$5,942$6,848
Average$3,337$4,683$5,408
Rough$2,443$3,423$3,968
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,077$7,389$8,606
Clean$4,592$6,681$7,787
Average$3,622$5,265$6,150
Rough$2,652$3,849$4,512
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,826$8,278$9,568
Clean$5,269$7,485$8,657
Average$4,156$5,899$6,837
Rough$3,043$4,312$5,016
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,422$4,798$5,522
Clean$3,095$4,338$4,996
Average$2,441$3,419$3,946
Rough$1,787$2,499$2,895
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,238$9,810$11,159
Clean$6,547$8,870$10,098
Average$5,164$6,990$7,974
Rough$3,781$5,110$5,851
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,364$5,167$6,118
Clean$3,043$4,672$5,536
Average$2,400$3,681$4,372
Rough$1,757$2,691$3,208
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,420$8,103$9,518
Clean$4,902$7,326$8,613
Average$3,867$5,773$6,801
Rough$2,831$4,221$4,990
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,360$8,160$9,639
Clean$4,848$7,378$8,722
Average$3,824$5,815$6,888
Rough$2,800$4,251$5,054
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,524 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,436 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,524 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,436 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,524 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,436 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $2,035 to $7,129, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.