Estimated values
2009 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,046$4,290$5,059
Clean$2,864$4,028$4,736
Average$2,502$3,503$4,091
Rough$2,139$2,979$3,446
Shop for a used Dodge Journey near you
2009 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,622$3,776$4,488
Clean$2,466$3,545$4,201
Average$2,154$3,083$3,629
Rough$1,842$2,622$3,057
Shop for a used Dodge Journey near you
2009 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,781$3,951$4,674
Clean$2,615$3,710$4,376
Average$2,284$3,227$3,780
Rough$1,953$2,744$3,184
Shop for a used Dodge Journey near you
2009 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,351$3,419$4,078
Clean$2,211$3,210$3,818
Average$1,932$2,792$3,298
Rough$1,652$2,374$2,778
Shop for a used Dodge Journey near you
2009 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,256$3,308$3,957
Clean$2,122$3,105$3,705
Average$1,853$2,701$3,200
Rough$1,585$2,297$2,696
Shop for a used Dodge Journey near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Dodge Journey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,122 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,105 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Journey is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,122 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,105 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Dodge Journey, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,122 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,105 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Dodge Journey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Dodge Journey and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Dodge Journey ranges from $1,585 to $3,957, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Dodge Journey is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.